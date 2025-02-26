Rihanna gives the most solid tease of new music

Rihanna gives the most solid tease of new music

NEW YORK
Rihanna gives the most solid tease of new music

Rihanna has spoken at length about her next album, a project that has been speculated about, pored over, theorized on and dreamt up for nearly a decade, ever since her eighth album “Anti” came out all the way back in 2016.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar published on Feb. 22, the singer and fashion mogul addressed the near-feverish desire for more information on her new music, saying she “just cracked the code on what I really want to do for my next body of work. I am actually feeling really good about this.”

She also hedged slightly, adding, “I know I kept saying this over the years,” in reference to previous teases, including the possibility that her next record would be more reggae-leaning.

The “Work” singer said this weekend that idea is actually “way off!”

“There’s no genre now. That’s why I waited. Every time, I was just like, ‘No, it’s not me. It’s not right. It’s not matching my growth. It’s not matching my evolution. I can’t do this. I can’t stand by this. I can’t perform this for a year on tour,’” she continued.

She also said that all the time she spent away from music means that her next project “has to count. It has to matter. I have to show them the worth in the wait. I cannot put up anything mediocre. After waiting eight years, you might as well just wait some more.”

And while she stopped short of providing a timeframe for when that wait might finally be over, Rihanna said that her new music “feels right. It feels like it digs right into where I need to be, and I want this. This body needs to come out, and I’m ready to go there.”

In spite of her absence from the spotlight with new music, the Grammy winner also said that she has, in fact, been in the studio all this time.

“This is becoming my new freedom, because when I’m in the studio, I know that my time away from my kids is to blossom something that hasn’t been watered in eight years. I’ve been in the studio the whole eight years,” she said.

“But it didn’t hit me. I was searching for it. I went through phases of what I wanted to do. ‘This kind of album, not that album.’ I know it’s not going to be anything that anybody expects. And it’s not going to be commercial or radio digestible. It’s going to be where my artistry deserves to be right now,” she added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

    Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

  2. Third İmralı visit set to bring long-awaited statement

    Third İmralı visit set to bring long-awaited statement

  3. Erdoğan: AKP to realize 'great, powerful Türkiye'

    Erdoğan: AKP to realize 'great, powerful Türkiye'

  4. Clip of Gaza as seaside resort posted on Trump social media

    Clip of Gaza as seaside resort posted on Trump social media

  5. Türkiye announces stricter measures to combat cybercrimes, fraud

    Türkiye announces stricter measures to combat cybercrimes, fraud
Recommended
Roberta Flack of Killing Me Softly fame dies

Roberta Flack of 'Killing Me Softly' fame dies
Master of calligraphers dies at 88

'Master of calligraphers' dies at 88
Illustrations gathered in 30 years on display

Illustrations gathered in 30 years on display
Mosaic House being unearthed in Pergamon

Mosaic House being unearthed in Pergamon
Thieves win $523,000 lottery using a stolen card

Thieves win $523,000 lottery using a stolen card
İzmir Ballet’s new production makes premiere

İzmir Ballet’s new production makes premiere
WORLD Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the White House on Friday to finalize a critical minerals agreement with the U.S..

ECONOMY Size of Istanbul’s taxi service market estimated at 48 bln liras

Size of Istanbul’s taxi service market estimated at 48 bln liras

More than 20,000 taxis with nearly 41,000 drivers are operating in Istanbul, generating an annual revenue of 47.8 billion Turkish Liras ($1.3 billion), according to a report by consulting company Ernst & Young.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿