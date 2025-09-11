Trump blasts 'radical left' after killing of Kirk

Trump blasts 'radical left' after killing of Kirk

UTAH
Trump blasts radical left after killing of Kirk

Donald Trump has lashed out at the "radical left" after the apparent assassination of his right-wing ally Charlie Kirk, vowing a crackdown after a killing that has sparked fears of worsening political violence in the United States.

Kirk, a powerful voice in conservative politics at just 31 years old, had been dead only a few hours when a somber-looking Trump sat behind his desk in the Oval Office on Sept. 10 to deliver an ominous message.

"This is a dark moment for America," he said on video posted to his Truth Social website, hailing Kirk as a "martyr for truth."

"For years those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world's worst mass murderers and criminals. This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we're seeing in our country today,” Trump added.

"My administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity, and to other political violence, including the organizations that fund it and support it."

Kirk was hit while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University.

Video from the scene showed him addressing a large crowd when the sound of a single shot rang out.

The father-of-two appeared to collapse in his chair before the camera swiftly moved and sounds of panic erupted in the audience.

There was confusion over the manhunt, with FBI Director Kash Patel initially tweeting that the "subject" had been detained, before walking that back an hour later.

"The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement. Our investigation continues," he wrote on X.

Illustrating the huge importance of Kirk in Trump's orbit, the 79-year-old Republican ordered flags on government buildings, including the White House, to be lowered to half-staff until Sept. 14.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted
LATEST NEWS

  1. Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

    Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

  2. 7.7-million-year-old elephant skulls unearthed in central Türkiye

    7.7-million-year-old elephant skulls unearthed in central Türkiye

  3. British archaeologist traces the past in Türkiye

    British archaeologist traces the past in Türkiye

  4. Istanbul Coffee Festival kicks off in Kadıköy

    Istanbul Coffee Festival kicks off in Kadıköy

  5. BARCELONA BEYOND TAPAS

    BARCELONA BEYOND TAPAS
Recommended
Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted
Rubio to offer Israel support despite Qatar strike

Rubio to offer Israel support despite Qatar strike
UN General Assembly votes for Hamas-free Palestinian state

UN General Assembly votes for Hamas-free Palestinian state
Fifty reported dead in Gaza as Israel steps up attacks on main city

Fifty reported dead in Gaza as Israel steps up attacks on main city
Russia says Ukraine peace talks frozen as NATO bolsters defenses

Russia says Ukraine peace talks frozen as NATO bolsters defenses
Suspect in Charlie Kirk killing caught, widow vows to carry on fight

Suspect in Charlie Kirk killing caught, widow vows to carry on fight
Syrian president says talks underway with Israel on security deal

Syrian president says talks underway with Israel on security deal
WORLD Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Kamchatka in Russia's Far East on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
ECONOMY Russian central bank cuts interest rate as economy slows

Russian central bank cuts interest rate as economy slows

Russia's central bank on Friday cut its key interest rate, but warned inflation was still too high, amid growing concerns over an economic slowdown amid the Ukraine offensive.
SPORTS Türkiye take easy win over Greece to advance to EuroBasket 2025 final

Türkiye take easy win over Greece to advance to EuroBasket 2025 final

Türkiye on Friday cruised to an easy win over Greece 94-68 to move to the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 final.
﻿