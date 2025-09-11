Trump blasts 'radical left' after killing of Kirk

UTAH

Donald Trump has lashed out at the "radical left" after the apparent assassination of his right-wing ally Charlie Kirk, vowing a crackdown after a killing that has sparked fears of worsening political violence in the United States.

Kirk, a powerful voice in conservative politics at just 31 years old, had been dead only a few hours when a somber-looking Trump sat behind his desk in the Oval Office on Sept. 10 to deliver an ominous message.

"This is a dark moment for America," he said on video posted to his Truth Social website, hailing Kirk as a "martyr for truth."

"For years those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world's worst mass murderers and criminals. This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we're seeing in our country today,” Trump added.

"My administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity, and to other political violence, including the organizations that fund it and support it."

Kirk was hit while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University.

Video from the scene showed him addressing a large crowd when the sound of a single shot rang out.

The father-of-two appeared to collapse in his chair before the camera swiftly moved and sounds of panic erupted in the audience.

There was confusion over the manhunt, with FBI Director Kash Patel initially tweeting that the "subject" had been detained, before walking that back an hour later.

"The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement. Our investigation continues," he wrote on X.

Illustrating the huge importance of Kirk in Trump's orbit, the 79-year-old Republican ordered flags on government buildings, including the White House, to be lowered to half-staff until Sept. 14.