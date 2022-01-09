Revenues from luxury yacht building exceed $1.4 billion

  • January 09 2022 16:29:05

Revenues from luxury yacht building exceed $1.4 billion

ANTALYA
Revenues from luxury yacht building exceed $1.4 billion

Total revenues generated to date from luxury yacht building in the Antalya Free Zone have exceeded $1.4 billion.

In terms of luxury yacht and ship building, the Antalya Free Zone is the world’s third largest after Italy and the Netherlands. In 2021 alone, 30 yachts were launched, bringing in $125 million in revenues, while 510 super luxury vessels have been built by the companies operating within the zone to date.

“Yachts built here have been dispatched a number of countries, including the U.S., the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Senegal and South Africa,” said Zeki Gürses, the general manager of the Antalya Free Zone Inc. (ASBAŞ).

Demand for maintaining services has also grown significantly over the years, he added.

Some 142 ships have been brought in for such work and maintaining services of 127 of those vessels have been completed, which generated $49 million in revenues, according to Gürses.

“The yacht building industry started to develop in the 2000s in the zone. There are presently some 50 companies operating in this fast-developing sector,” he said.

The Tuzla district in Istanbul and the Bodrum district in the province of Muğla on the Aegean coast are other important luxury yacht building centers in Turkey.

The Antalya Free Zone is one of the first two free trade zones founded based on Free Zone Law dated 1985. It is located on the route of the province of Antalya and the district of Kemer, adjacent to the Antalya Port.

shipyard,

ARTS & LIFE Turkey: Northwestern province celebrates Halloween-like festival Koleda

Turkey: Northwestern province celebrates Halloween-like festival Koleda
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara becomes 4th test city in metaverse

    Ankara becomes 4th test city in metaverse

  2. Turkey urges Greece not to extend territorial waters to 12 miles in Aegean

    Turkey urges Greece not to extend territorial waters to 12 miles in Aegean

  3. THY evacuates 310 people from Morocco

    THY evacuates 310 people from Morocco

  4. Turkey aims at safe financial base for cryptocurrency market

    Turkey aims at safe financial base for cryptocurrency market

  5. Citizenship investors to sell FX to central bank

    Citizenship investors to sell FX to central bank
Recommended
Nebati vows macro prudential measures

Nebati vows macro prudential measures
Turkey: Immigrant investors required to sell FX to Central Bank

Turkey: Immigrant investors required to sell FX to Central Bank
Inflation hits record of 5 percent in eurozone

Inflation hits record of 5 percent in eurozone
Turkey Wealth Fund to invest $250 million in technology

Turkey Wealth Fund to invest $250 million in technology
Parliament passes law imposing higher fines for stockpiling

Parliament passes law imposing higher fines for stockpiling
SunExpress launches direct flights between Vilnius, Antalya

SunExpress launches direct flights between Vilnius, Antalya
WORLD Russia rules out any concession at Ukraine, security talks with US

Russia rules out any concession at Ukraine, security talks with US

With the fate of Ukraine and potentially broader post-Cold War European stability at stake, the US and Russia are holding critical strategic talks
ECONOMY Revenues from luxury yacht building exceed $1.4 billion

Revenues from luxury yacht building exceed $1.4 billion

The Antalya Free Zone is one of the world’s top three bases for luxury yacht building, after Italy and the Netherlands
SPORTS Australian tennis boss rejects blame for Djokovic drama

Australian tennis boss rejects blame for Djokovic drama

Australia’s tennis chief boasted in an internal video leaked on Jan. 8 of his team’s "unbelievable job" despite a visa crisis engulfing the men’s world number one, Novak Djokovic.