Retired ambassador Nazmi Akıman passes away

ANKARA

Retired Turkish ambassador Nazmi Vildan Akiman passed away on July 1. Born in 1929 in Ankara, Akıman graduated from Şişli Terakki High School, Istanbul University Faculty of Law and Columbia University Faculty of Political Sciences.

He represented Türkiye as a diplomat in the Foreign Ministry between 1957 – 1991. He served as Türkiye’s ambassador to Cuba, Greece and Spain.

He served as chair of DEİK/Türkiye-Czechia Business Council and was honored by Czechia for Gratias Agit Award.