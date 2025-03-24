Retailers hopeful as holiday shopping surge begins

ANKARA

As the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close, retailers across Türkiye anticipate a surge in shopping activity — particularly in food and apparel — with a turnover of up to 120 billion Turkish Liras ($3.1 billion) during the Eid al-Fitr shopping rush.

In the final days leading up to the holiday, supermarkets, bakeries, butchers and clothing stores are expecting increased foot traffic as consumers make last-minute purchases.

Shopkeepers, having completed their final preparations, are now eagerly awaiting customers seeking holiday essentials.

Bendevi Palandöken, the head of a nationwide umbrella organization representing small businesses and artisans, emphasized the economic significance of holiday periods for local retailers.

“Holidays bring an increase in shopping activity, as families prepare for gatherings and travel plans contribute to a rise in expenditures,” he stated.

Palandöken noted that consumer demand for dairy products, meat, eggs, fresh produce, sweets and nuts has risen significantly in recent days.

“From bakeries to supermarkets, butchers to corner shops, all sectors are witnessing heightened activity,” he explained.

The tradition of purchasing new clothes for Eid remains strong, leading to a notable increase in sales for the apparel and footwear sectors. In addition, confectionery and coffee sales are expected to spike as families prepare to welcome guests with traditional holiday treats.

“We foresee the highest levels of activity in the food and clothing industries, with an estimated turnover of 100 to 120 billion liras,” Palandöken said. “We hope this holiday season will be prosperous and rewarding for both retailers and consumers.”

However, he also issued a cautionary note regarding the influx of substandard and counterfeit goods in the market and warned consumers to remain vigilant and carefully inspect labels, expiration dates and certification details before making purchases.

As for concerns about inflation prices, Hayati Akbaba, the head of a garment manufacturers’ association, reassured consumers that prices have remained relatively stable.