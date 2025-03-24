Retailers hopeful as holiday shopping surge begins

Retailers hopeful as holiday shopping surge begins

ANKARA
Retailers hopeful as holiday shopping surge begins

As the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close, retailers across Türkiye anticipate a surge in shopping activity — particularly in food and apparel — with a turnover of up to 120 billion Turkish Liras ($3.1 billion) during the Eid al-Fitr shopping rush.

In the final days leading up to the holiday, supermarkets, bakeries, butchers and clothing stores are expecting increased foot traffic as consumers make last-minute purchases.

Shopkeepers, having completed their final preparations, are now eagerly awaiting customers seeking holiday essentials.

Bendevi Palandöken, the head of a nationwide umbrella organization representing small businesses and artisans, emphasized the economic significance of holiday periods for local retailers.

“Holidays bring an increase in shopping activity, as families prepare for gatherings and travel plans contribute to a rise in expenditures,” he stated.

Palandöken noted that consumer demand for dairy products, meat, eggs, fresh produce, sweets and nuts has risen significantly in recent days.

“From bakeries to supermarkets, butchers to corner shops, all sectors are witnessing heightened activity,” he explained.

The tradition of purchasing new clothes for Eid remains strong, leading to a notable increase in sales for the apparel and footwear sectors. In addition, confectionery and coffee sales are expected to spike as families prepare to welcome guests with traditional holiday treats.

“We foresee the highest levels of activity in the food and clothing industries, with an estimated turnover of 100 to 120 billion liras,” Palandöken said. “We hope this holiday season will be prosperous and rewarding for both retailers and consumers.”

However, he also issued a cautionary note regarding the influx of substandard and counterfeit goods in the market and warned consumers to remain vigilant and carefully inspect labels, expiration dates and certification details before making purchases.

As for concerns about inflation prices, Hayati Akbaba, the head of a garment manufacturers’ association, reassured consumers that prices have remained relatively stable.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israeli fire kills five south Syria: Local authority

Israeli fire kills five south Syria: Local authority
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israeli fire kills five south Syria: Local authority

    Israeli fire kills five south Syria: Local authority

  2. CHP leader meets İmamoğlu in prison, vows ‘resistance’

    CHP leader meets İmamoğlu in prison, vows ‘resistance’

  3. Russia urges US to 'order' Kiev to revive Black Sea deal: Lavrov

    Russia urges US to 'order' Kiev to revive Black Sea deal: Lavrov

  4. Beyoğlu mayor summoned to testify over congress probe

    Beyoğlu mayor summoned to testify over congress probe

  5. DEM Party says Turkish politics in new phase after İmamoğlu’s arrest

    DEM Party says Turkish politics in new phase after İmamoğlu’s arrest
Recommended
CHP leader meets İmamoğlu in prison, vows ‘resistance’

CHP leader meets İmamoğlu in prison, vows ‘resistance’
Beyoğlu mayor summoned to testify over congress probe

Beyoğlu mayor summoned to testify over congress probe
DEM Party says Turkish politics in new phase after İmamoğlu’s arrest

DEM Party says Turkish politics in new phase after İmamoğlu’s arrest
US citizen deported for joining unauthorized Istanbul protests

US citizen deported for joining unauthorized Istanbul protests
Ties with US can gain momentum under Trump rule: Erdoğan

Ties with US can gain momentum under Trump rule: Erdoğan
Gov’t, opposition slam insulting slogans in protests

Gov’t, opposition slam insulting slogans in protests
Bornova Tulip blooms again after 30 years

Bornova Tulip blooms again after 30 years
WORLD Israeli fire kills five south Syria: Local authority

Israeli fire kills five south Syria: Local authority

Authorities in southern Syria reported that Israeli bombardment on Tuesday killed at least five people in Daraa province, while Israel's military said it carried out a strike in response to incoming fire.
ECONOMY Hybrid vehicles sell faster than EVs in used car market

Hybrid vehicles sell faster than EVs in used car market

Hybrid cars are selling faster than electric vehicles in the used car market, where consumer appetite for secondhand cars has been weak in recent months.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿