Retail sector sees Eid shopping boom

ISTANBUL

A combination of Eid al-Fitr and Mother’s Day has led to an increase in retail sales, according to sector representatives.

The demand for Mother’s Day shopping, to be marked on May 9, has come at a time when people already have started shopping for Eid, which will take place on May 2-4 at the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

“Mother’s Day follows Eid, and we also see the demand for summer clothes shopping,” Sinan Öncel, chairman of the United Brands Association (BMD), told daily Milliyet.

“We expect the turnover to increase by around 50 percent,” he stated. “In this period, we expect ready-made clothing and household goods to be sold the most.

Uğur Ayaydın, general manager of Ayaydın Miroglio Group, said that the group’s sales were good in the first quarter but saw a slow down with the start of the Ramadan this month.

“But the sales have started to pick up again,” he said. “In this period, the sales of jackets and colorful products are in the lead. Those who make holiday plans also shows interest in dresses.”

Ayaydın said there has been an increase in the products’ retail prices due to increase in raw materials, “but we did not fully reflect it.”

Meanwhile, Bendevi Palandöken, the head of the Turkey Tradesmen and Artisans Confederation (TESK), expects the total turnover stemming from Eid shopping to be around 25 billion Turkish Liras ($1.7 billion).

“This year, we expect a more active holiday as the pandemic is almost completely behind us,” Palandöken said.

“The increase in bus, train and plane ticket prices may reduce the number of intercity trips, but the holiday activity has started in the cities. This year, we expect the holiday turnover from sweets to clothes to reach 25 billion liras.”