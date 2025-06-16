Retail sales surges 11.5 percent annually

ANKARA

Türkiye's retail sales soared 11.5 percent year-on-year in April, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TK) said on June 16.

Trade sales volume also increased 9.6 percent in the month on a yearly basis, and wholesale trade sales rose 8 percent.

The food-drink-tobacco sales increased 7.2 percent, non-food sales rose 14.6 percent and automotive fuel sales posted an increase of 4.5 percent.

Sales via mail orders and the internet also increased by 2.5 percent year-on-year.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose by 2.8 percent and trade and wholesale sales were down 3.1 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively.

TÜİK also reported on June 16 that the total turnover index in Türkiye in April posted an annual gain of 32.7 percent.

Services increased by 42.1 percent, construction by 41 percent, trade by 34.6 percent, and industry by 22.7 percent on an annual basis in April.