Retail sales surges 11.5 percent annually

Retail sales surges 11.5 percent annually

ANKARA
Retail sales surges 11.5 percent annually

Türkiye's retail sales soared 11.5 percent year-on-year in April, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TK) said on June 16.

Trade sales volume also increased 9.6 percent in the month on a yearly basis, and wholesale trade sales rose 8 percent.

The food-drink-tobacco sales increased 7.2 percent, non-food sales rose 14.6 percent and automotive fuel sales posted an increase of 4.5 percent.

Sales via mail orders and the internet also increased by 2.5 percent year-on-year.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose by 2.8 percent and trade and wholesale sales were down 3.1 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively.

TÜİK also reported on June 16 that the total turnover index in Türkiye in April posted an annual gain of 32.7 percent.

Services increased by 42.1 percent, construction by 41 percent, trade by 34.6 percent, and industry by 22.7 percent on an annual basis in April.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions

G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions
LATEST NEWS

  1. G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions

    G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions

  2. Netanyahu says assassination of Iran's leader would end conflict

    Netanyahu says assassination of Iran's leader would end conflict

  3. Erdoğan calls for dialogue to halt Iran-Israel fighting

    Erdoğan calls for dialogue to halt Iran-Israel fighting

  4. Israeli attack on Tehran hits Iran state TV during live broadcast

    Israeli attack on Tehran hits Iran state TV during live broadcast

  5. US warship reported heading toward Mideast as Iran, Israel fight

    US warship reported heading toward Mideast as Iran, Israel fight
Recommended
Passage fees for ships through Turkish straits to be increased

Passage fees for ships through Turkish straits to be increased
Auto industry’s production increases 1.7 percent in May

Auto industry’s production increases 1.7 percent in May
Current account balance posts $7.8 billion deficit in April

Current account balance posts $7.8 billion deficit in April
Budget produces 235 billion Turkish Liras surplus in May

Budget produces 235 billion Turkish Liras surplus in May
Inflation expectations for end of 2025 improved, shows survey

Inflation expectations for end of 2025 improved, shows survey
China factory output slumps in May as trade war pressures bit

China factory output slumps in May as trade war pressures bit
WORLD G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions

G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions

The Group of Seven summit began in Canada on June 16 with world leaders scrambling to contain the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program, with U.S. President Donald Trump reiterating his call for the two nations to start negotiating.
ECONOMY Passage fees for ships through Turkish straits to be increased

Passage fees for ships through Turkish straits to be increased

Transit fees for international vessels passing through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits will be increased by 15 percent to $5.83 per ton, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdülkadir Uraloğlu has announced.
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿