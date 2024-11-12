Retail sales surge 16 percent annually, shows TÜİK data

ISTANBUL
Retail sales volume increased by 15.9 percent in September from a year ago, accelerating from the 13.7 percent annual increase recorded in the previous month, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 12.

On a monthly basis, retail sales advanced 2.3 percent.

Food retail sales rose by 10.3 percent in September year-on-year, slowing from the 11.5 percent increase in August.

The annual increase in non-food retail goods quickened to 22.1 percent from 17.5 percent.

Computer, software and telecommunication equipment sales surged 40.1 percent year-on-year and rose by 6.6 percent month-on-month, showed TÜİK data.

Automobile fuel sales were unchanged from a year ago but declined 1.2 percent compared to August.

Trade sales increased by 12.7 percent on a yearly basis in September, while wholesale trade sales volume increased by 13 percent.

TÜİK separately said on Nov. 12 that the combined turnover of the industry, construction, trade and services sectors leaped 47 percent year-on-year in September, picking up from the 42 percent annual rise in the previous month.

Industry increased by 33.2 percent, construction rose by 76.4 percent, trade was up by 49 percent and services increased by 55.4 percent on an annual basis in September.

On a monthly basis, turnover of those key sectors exhibited a 5.5 percent increase, accelerating from 3.8 percent in August.

