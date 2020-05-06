Resuming league games federation's call: Minister

  • May 06 2020 09:23:00

Resuming league games federation's call: Minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Resuming league games federations call: Minister

Continuing football matches in Turkey that were suspended because of the coronavirus will be a decision that will be made by the football federation, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on May 5. 

Koca met with the head of the Turkish Football Federation Nihat Ozdemir and said there was no concrete demand to resume games and the ministry did not make suggestions in any direction.

"We are in a period when the fight against coronavirus is still the main agenda item in the whole society and other issues are handled according to the criteria of pandemic measures," Koca said on Twitter.

"Our meeting was realized for the purpose of consultation, not for a request and preparation for the decision. Upon request, the Committee of Science can be informed about the precautions to be taken in terms of health and can be
reported to the federation.

Beşiktaş resumes training

Meanwhile, Beşiktaş began training in modified groups on May 4, the Turkish Super Lig club announced on its website.

"Our football team that stopped working as a team due to COVID-19 pandemic after performing its last work at the BJK Nevzat Demir facilities on March 19, started working in groups in accordance with the social distance rules," it said.

Gökhan Gönül, Caner Erkin, Necip Uysal, Güven Yalçın, Tyler Boyd, and Utku Yuvakuran participated in the training. Rıdvan Yılmaz, who was given dispensation, also practiced.

The team will continue on May 6 at the facility.



league,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,520 as recoveries exceed 73,285

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,520 as recoveries exceed 73,285

  3. Who is responsible for the deepening crisis in Libya?

    Who is responsible for the deepening crisis in Libya?

  4. Istanbul residents use more water, but dams lack resources

    Istanbul residents use more water, but dams lack resources

  5. 400,000 Syrians in Turkey returned home: Interior Ministry

    400,000 Syrians in Turkey returned home: Interior Ministry
Recommended
Turkish Süper Lig player tests positive for coronavirus

Turkish Süper Lig player tests positive for coronavirus
Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP
French player Moerman feels safer in Turkey amid pandemic

French player Moerman feels safer in Turkey amid pandemic
Volunteers organize online chess tournament amid lockdown

Volunteers organize online chess tournament amid lockdown
Olympics: Turkish runner struck from past games

Olympics: Turkish runner struck from past games
Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident
WORLD Updated UK virus toll becomes worlds second highest

Updated UK virus toll becomes world's second highest

Britain's death toll from the coronavirus has topped 32,000, according to an updated official count released May 5, pushing the country past Italy to become the second-most impacted after the United States.    
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines eyes resuming flights as of June

Turkish Airlines eyes resuming flights as of June

Looking to restart domestic and international flights after a suspension due to coronavirus, Turkish Airlines has drafted a flight plan for June, July, and August, sources told Anadolu Agency on May 6. 
SPORTS Resuming league games federations call: Minister

Resuming league games federation's call: Minister

Continuing football matches in Turkey that were suspended because of the coronavirus will be a decision that will be made by the football federation, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on May 5. 