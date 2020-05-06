Resuming league games federation's call: Minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Continuing football matches in Turkey that were suspended because of the coronavirus will be a decision that will be made by the football federation, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on May 5.

Koca met with the head of the Turkish Football Federation Nihat Ozdemir and said there was no concrete demand to resume games and the ministry did not make suggestions in any direction.

"We are in a period when the fight against coronavirus is still the main agenda item in the whole society and other issues are handled according to the criteria of pandemic measures," Koca said on Twitter.

"Our meeting was realized for the purpose of consultation, not for a request and preparation for the decision. Upon request, the Committee of Science can be informed about the precautions to be taken in terms of health and can be

reported to the federation.

Beşiktaş resumes training



Meanwhile, Beşiktaş began training in modified groups on May 4, the Turkish Super Lig club announced on its website.

"Our football team that stopped working as a team due to COVID-19 pandemic after performing its last work at the BJK Nevzat Demir facilities on March 19, started working in groups in accordance with the social distance rules," it said.

Gökhan Gönül, Caner Erkin, Necip Uysal, Güven Yalçın, Tyler Boyd, and Utku Yuvakuran participated in the training. Rıdvan Yılmaz, who was given dispensation, also practiced.

The team will continue on May 6 at the facility.







