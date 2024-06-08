Restored sections of Topkapı Palace opened

ISTANBUL
One of the phased restoration works, carried out in the Harem (seraglio) section of Topkapı Palace by the Presidency of National Palaces, has been completed.

The Concubines Courtyard (Cariyeler Taşlığı) and Bath and Kuşhane Kitchen were opened to visitors for the first time with their new arrangement.

The new sections include the structures where the Ottoman Harem organization was shaped. Among these sections is the Concubines Courtyard, known as the smallest courtyard of the Harem, and around it are the dormitories for the concubines.

In the courtyard, which was built in the mid-16th century, there are areas where daily needs such as a Turkish bath, laundry and pantry are met, as well as apartments.

The Concubines Baths section was opened to visitors for the first time in its history after the restoration work. The bath, one of the oldest buildings of Topkapı Palace consists of three parts, cold, hot and warm rooms.

Nearly 120 works reflecting the characteristics of the period and the bath culture began to be exhibited in the bath. Following the bath, the other sections in the Concubines Courtyard, where restorations will be completed soon, are set to be opened to visitors this year.

Another newly opened section in the Topkapı Palace Harem is the Kuşhane Kitchen. According to archive documents, special meals for the sultans were prepared in this kitchen during the Ottoman era.

The Kuşhane Kitchen displays objects such as copper pots and spoons selected from the Topkapı Palace Collection.

Silver examples of pots called “Kuşhane,” which gave their name to the kitchen, are also exhibited in this section. A silicone statue, which reflects the characteristics of the period with its costume and typical features, takes visitors on a journey through history as well.

İlhan Kocaman, Head of Department of National Palaces, stated that the Kuşhane Kitchen is the private kitchen of the sultan.

“We started the restoration of Topkapı Palace in 2019. We have completed the restoration of the sections, especially the harem and the sections in the third courtyard, periodically. The restorations of the Seferli Koğuşu [Dormitory of Campaigners], the treasury and the sacred relics in the third courtyard, are about to be finished. We will introduce those places to visitors soon,” he said.

Stating that they aim to open every part of Topkapı Palace to visitors, Kocaman said, “As National Palaces, our goal is to open every part of the palace to visitors. However, due to the static properties, entrances, exits and staircases of the buildings, certain sections are not easy to visit. For this reason, they may remain closed. But we want to quickly introduce the other sections to visitors.”

