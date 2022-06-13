Restoration work at two-centuries old mosque stirs debate

  • June 13 2022 07:00:00

Restoration work at two-centuries old mosque stirs debate

MUĞLA
Restoration work at two-centuries old mosque stirs debate

Restoration work at a 200-hundred-years old mosque in the Datça district in the western province of Muğla has drawn criticism from locals.

Osman Gürün, mayor of Muğla, posted the “before and after” photos of the Çeşmeköy Mosque on social media after restoration work was completed, with a note reading, “we will continue to work to preserve our cultural heritage and pass this heritage onto next generations.”

But the public reaction was not very welcoming.

During the restoration, the Çeşmeköy Mosque was painted white and the walls of the structure were decorated with small pieces of roof tiles.

Restoration work began in 2016 and finished five years ago, but since then, the mosque has remained idle, locals said.

“This mosque was in use until 1920s. It now looks very ugly after the restoration work. It was actually a stone building, and it should have been preserved as it was. They only plastered and painted the walls, and they attached roof tiles to the walls. Why did they not keep the original stones used in the structure? Total disgrace,” said Ali İhsan Özlü, a local resident.

The municipality defended the restoration work, saying the walls needed to be reinforced and the project was approved by authorities.

“The walls of the mosque was originally plastered and the mixture of plaster and roof tiles are often used in the strucutres in the rural areas in the Datça peninsula,” the municipality said.

ARTS & LIFE Emre Şener among composers in ‘200 Pieces’ project

Emre Şener among composers in ‘200 Pieces’ project
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russian oligarch’s yachts off Turkey at center of int’l legal fight

    Russian oligarch’s yachts off Turkey at center of int’l legal fight

  2. More neighborhoods to be closed to foreigners, says minister

    More neighborhoods to be closed to foreigners, says minister

  3. Some 24 Turkish universities enter global higher education list

    Some 24 Turkish universities enter global higher education list

  4. Rainfalls and flooding hit Ankara as expert warns of new downpours

    Rainfalls and flooding hit Ankara as expert warns of new downpours

  5. President Erdoğan vows continued investment in Turkey’s eastern provinces

    President Erdoğan vows continued investment in Turkey’s eastern provinces
Recommended
‘Milk bath’ man wins compensation lawsuit

‘Milk bath’ man wins compensation lawsuit
Kindergarten teacher models Amazon rain forests in class

Kindergarten teacher models Amazon rain forests in class
Objects swallowed by children on display at Antalya hospital

Objects swallowed by children on display at Antalya hospital
Restoration work at two-centuries old mosque stirs debate

Restoration work at two-centuries old mosque stirs debate
Modern cruise hub to give boost to Turkish tourism

Modern cruise hub to give boost to Turkish tourism
Russian oligarch’s yachts off Turkey at center of int’l legal fight

Russian oligarch’s yachts off Turkey at center of int’l legal fight
WORLD Turks, Lebanese among 7 dead in Italy helicopter crash

Turks, Lebanese among 7 dead in Italy helicopter crash

Seven bodies were found Saturday in the wreckage of a helicopter that disappeared in the mountains of northern Italy two days ago, with no survivors, emergency services said.

ECONOMY Construction costs rise 107 percent

Construction costs rise 107 percent

The construction cost index increased by 106.6 percent in April from a year earlier, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed.

SPORTS Football’s lawmakers to discuss implementation of semi-automated offside

Football’s lawmakers to discuss implementation of semi-automated offside

A semi-automated offside system could be used at this year’s World Cup with the International Football Association Board, the guardian of the laws of the game, set to discuss the introduction of the technology in Doha today.