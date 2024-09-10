Restoration of historic Ottoman mansions completed in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The restoration of two iconic Ottoman-era mansions, the Fehime Sultan and Hatice Sultan mansions, also known as Sultan Palaces, located in Ortaköy along the Bosphorus, has been successfully completed.

The palaces, which are considered architectural gems of Istanbul, underwent an extensive restoration process to preserve their historical significance and grandeur.

The Fehime Sultan Mansion — originally built by Sultan Abdulhamit II in 1883 and gifted to Fehime Sultan, daughter of Sultan Murad V, in 1901 — underwent meticulous restoration works in which over 12,900 individual pieces were dismantled and reassembled.

In addition to the Sultan palaces, restoration efforts were also carried out on nearby structures, including Selamlık Mansion, a Turkish bath, Seyis House, and the historic Police Station. All renovations adhered to the original construction techniques to ensure authenticity.

The Sultan palaces are planned to be utilized as luxury accommodations by Turkish Airlines.

Ahmet Bolat, the chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of Turkish Airlines, announced the completion of the restoration on social media.

“Restoration processes have been ongoing for a long time in Fehime and Hatice Sultan mansions, which are known as the ‘Pearls of the Bosphorus,’” Bolat said. “These processes are now complete, and we will soon open these mansions to guests.”

Bolat emphasized the historical and cultural importance of these structures, noting their potential to enhance Türkiye’s tourism experience. “Built by Sultan Abdulhamid II, these mansions are examples of exquisite Ottoman craftsmanship and ornamentation and will surely captivate guests with their beauty.”

These mansions will serve in all areas from accommodation to dining, from meetings to cocktails, he added.

Bolat also shared a video of the restoration images of Fehime and Hatice Sultan mansions within the scope of the survey and restitution projects prepared by the airlines.