Restaurants enforcing minimum charge under scrutiny

ANKARA

The Trade Ministry has initiated an investigation into restaurants and cafes that have imposed a minimum spending limit of 1,500 Turkish Liras (around $43) on their customers, a practice deemed both unethical and unlawful.

Deputy Trade Minister Mahmut Gürcan shared a statement on his social media account highlighting that the ministry is examining complaints and reports regarding the issue.

“Such practices blatantly violate consumer rights, disrupt the market’s proper functioning and contradict the commercial ethics and legal frameworks governing trade in our country. The ministry has immediately started an audit process to address these unlawful activities,” he stated.

Gürcan warned that businesses found guilty of imposing such restrictions would face administrative fines and potential criminal proceedings.

“No leniency will be shown to violators. Protecting the rights of our consumers remains one of our ministry’s top priorities,” he added.

The deputy minister also urged citizens to report similar incidents to the Trade Ministry, provincial trade directorates and the 175 Consumer Hotline.

“All complaints will be thoroughly evaluated, and swift action will be taken to address grievances,” he assured.

The introduction of a minimum charge by certain establishments, particularly in Istanbul, has sparked widespread criticism, with consumers calling it an exploitative measure that undermines their rights. Inspections and audits are underway to hold businesses accountable and restore consumer trust.