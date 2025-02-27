FM calls European security without Türkiye ‘unrealistic’

ANKARA
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Feb. 27 a European security architecture that excludes Türkiye would be “unrealistic,” as discussions on the continent’s defense framework continue.

“We see that European leaders are beginning to discuss how a European security architecture without NATO would be,” Fidan said at a joint press conference with his Albanian counterpart, Igli Hasani, in Ankara.

Ankara is actively participating in these discussions and closely monitoring developments, Fidan said.

“If a European security architecture is going to be reestablished, it cannot be without Türkiye,” he added. “An approach that excludes a military power like Türkiye would be very unrealistic.”

Despite progress in its Common Security and Defense Policy, the EU continues to rely on NATO and the United States for territorial defense.

Fidan said he discussed the war in Ukraine with Hasani and reiterated Türkiye's commitment to facilitating a peace process.

“We are holding intensive talks to end the war in a permanent and just way through negotiations,” he said. “We hope that a permanent ceasefire agreement will be reached in Ukraine. We are not only wishing for this, we are trying for it.”

His comments came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a proposed natural resources deal with the U.S. lacks concrete security guarantees.

At a press conference in Kiev earlier this week, he said the deal could be a “big success” but remains a framework that may contribute to future security assurances.

In an earlier interview with Qatari television Al Jazeera, Fidan warned that if the U.S. reduces its involvement in European security and leaves Russia unchecked, the stability of the continent could be at risk.

“By the summer, European countries may want to find themselves in another security structure, outside NATO,” he said.

