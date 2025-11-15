Researchers digitize Manzikert battlefield discoveries in 3D

MUŞ

Archaeologists in the eastern province of Muş’s town of Malazgirt have begun converting dozens of newly uncovered artifacts from the historic Manzikert battlefield into detailed 3D digital models, aiming to make the material accessible to researchers worldwide.

The Battle of Manzikert is a key site in medieval history. The 1071 battle, in which Seljuk forces defeated the Byzantine Empire, is widely regarded as a turning point that paved the way for centuries of Turkish presence in Anatolia.

Today, the area is the focus of large-scale archaeological and historical research projects.

Supported by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the long-running battlefield survey project and the newly initiated excavation project have uncovered a wide range of battlefield objects, historical artifacts and grave markers.

At Muş Alparslan University’s research center, specialists have begun digitizing the finds. After each artifact is recorded, photographed and drawn by the excavation team, experts transfer them into a 3D digital environment.

So far, around 100 objects have been processed, with researchers aiming to expand the archive and provide easier access for academics.

The university’s rector, Professor Mustafa Alican, said the discoveries span an extraordinary timeframe, from as early as 2000–3000 BCE to the early 1900s, reflecting the region’s long and layered history.

“These finds are significant both historically and in terms of exhibition value,” he said. “Multiple teams are working simultaneously, on the battlefield, in laboratories and at Malazgirt Castle, and now a dedicated digitization team has joined them."

Ahmet Oğuzhan Karaçetin, head of the excavations, said experts are conducting detailed documentation before each item enters the digital archive.

“First, the drawings and photographs are completed, and then the objects are transferred into a three-dimensional environment,” he said. “About 100 artifacts have already been scanned and uploaded to the project’s cloud system. In the future, specialists from anywhere in the world will be able to study these pieces."

This is an important step for digital archaeology, both in Türkiye and globally, according to Karaçetin.

Among the digitized items are arrow and spearheads as well as gravestones uncovered during cemetery excavations. The process, carried out under expert supervision, uses laser-scanning technology to create precise 3D representations.