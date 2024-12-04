Researchers develop device to revolutionize smartphone charging

Researchers develop device to revolutionize smartphone charging

ANKARA
Researchers develop device to revolutionize smartphone charging

Researchers at Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ) have unveiled a groundbreaking solution to one of the most persistent challenges smartphone users face charging.

The team has developed a microelectromechanical system (MEMS) neurister device that could extend smartphone charging cycles to as long as one year.

The project, led by Barış Bayram and research assistant Berre Vize from ODTÜ’s Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department, was carried out at the university’s ULTRAMEMS Research Laboratory.

It received support from the Industry and Technology Ministry, the Council of Higher Education and TÜBİTAK. The groundbreaking technology, dubbed “MEMS Neurister,” mimics the functionality of the human brain to process information with remarkable energy efficiency.

Bayram explained that the human brain operates at just 25 watts of energy, whereas replicating its functions using traditional processors would require 25 megawatts — a staggering energy demand.

“The brain achieves this efficiency because its memory and processing units are integrated,” he said.

In contrast, conventional computers rely on separate modules for memory and processing, resulting in higher energy consumption and slower data transfer.

The MEMS neurister integrates memory and processing into a single structure, significantly reducing energy usage and eliminating delays caused by constant data transfer between separate units.

The device also tackles security concerns related to mobile data sharing. Due to limitations in current processing, smartphones often depend on external servers, which increases the risk to personal data.

The MEMS neurister enables local processing on devices, offering improved data privacy and reduced energy consumption.

The research, which took four years to complete, is currently undergoing a patent application process. Bayram revealed that the device is fully compatible with existing production technologies, enabling rapid commercialization by global tech companies.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye supports Syrias territorial integrity, says top security council

Türkiye supports Syria's territorial integrity, says top security council
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye supports Syria's territorial integrity, says top security council

    Türkiye supports Syria's territorial integrity, says top security council

  2. Anita Taylor’s solo exhibition ‘Moonraker’ opens at Vision Art Platform

    Anita Taylor’s solo exhibition ‘Moonraker’ opens at Vision Art Platform

  3. Erdoğan, UN chief discuss regional issues on phone

    Erdoğan, UN chief discuss regional issues on phone

  4. Japanese royal couple begins Istanbul trip, visits Hagia Sophia

    Japanese royal couple begins Istanbul trip, visits Hagia Sophia

  5. CHP leader pushes for 30,000 lira minimum wage

    CHP leader pushes for 30,000 lira minimum wage
Recommended
Türkiye supports Syrias territorial integrity, says top security council

Türkiye supports Syria's territorial integrity, says top security council
Erdoğan, UN chief discuss regional issues on phone

Erdoğan, UN chief discuss regional issues on phone
Japanese royal couple begins Istanbul trip, visits Hagia Sophia

Japanese royal couple begins Istanbul trip, visits Hagia Sophia
CHP leader pushes for 30,000 lira minimum wage

CHP leader pushes for 30,000 lira minimum wage
Turkish top diplomat attends OSCE summit amid growing conflicts

Turkish top diplomat attends OSCE summit amid growing conflicts
Türkiye marks 90th year of women’s suffrage

Türkiye marks 90th year of women’s suffrage
Counterfeit alcohol deaths rise to 22

Counterfeit alcohol deaths rise to 22
WORLD Regime withdraws as Syrian opposition captures key city of Hama

Regime withdraws as Syrian opposition captures key city of Hama

Syrian anti-regime forces ousted pro-government troops from Hama on Dec. 5, bringing opposition groups a major new victory after a lightning advance across northern Syria and dealing a new blow to President Bashar al-Assad and his Russian and Iranian allies.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines plans to launch flights to New Zealand

Turkish Airlines plans to launch flights to New Zealand

Shortly after expanding its network to Sydney, Australia, Turkish Airlines has unveiled plans to launch flights to New Zealand.
SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿