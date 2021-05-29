Research maps psychological cost of pandemic in Turkey

  • May 29 2021 09:24:00

Research maps psychological cost of pandemic in Turkey

ISTANBUL
Research maps psychological cost of pandemic in Turkey

People in Turkey suffered psychological disorders, including depression and fear of death, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns, a survey revealed on May 28. 

Mapping the psychological cost of the pandemic in the country, Turkey’s Istanbul University conducted a research that showed the pandemic significantly contributed to the deterioration of “life satisfaction” among Turkish people.

Led by Veysel Bozkurt, a research team interviewed nearly 10,000 educated, middle-class people aged between 18 to 77 years.

The study was performed first in April 2020, when the effects of the pandemic started to be felt in Turkey, and repeated one year later in April 2021.

According to the survey, fear of death climbed to 42% in 2021 from 28% in 2020, while fear of getting infected with the virus increased to 48% in 2021 from 41% in 2020.

The research also showed that more people suffered from symptoms of depression compared to those a year earlier. While in April 2020, 31% of the respondents reported loss of control over their life, this segment soared to 44% in April 2021.

Over 51% of the survey participants reported sleeping disorders, while 41% faced a hard time in managing their daily duties.

Furthermore, 65% of the participants reported symptoms of fatigue, whereas 51% said their feeling of loneliness increased as of April 2021.

Participants of the survey, especially women, also reported a significant deterioration in intra-family relations and communication.

On the positive side, the Turkish family system turned out to be a shelter in tough times, with 65% of the respondents saying family members supported each other financially.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency about the research findings, Bozkurt highlighted that despite intra-family financial aid, worsening economic conditions had a negative effect on individuals’ psychological condition and family relations.

The picture is particularly negative among the poor, young people, and women, he noted.

psychology,

WORLD EU backs Pfizer jab for 12 to 15-year- olds

EU backs Pfizer jab for 12 to 15-year- olds
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan inaugurates mosque in Taksim Square

    Erdoğan inaugurates mosque in Taksim Square

  2. Turkey might bring COVID-19 under control by autumn, says expert

    Turkey might bring COVID-19 under control by autumn, says expert

  3. Afghan man travels 4,500 km to kill estranged wife in Istanbul

    Afghan man travels 4,500 km to kill estranged wife in Istanbul

  4. Ties with Turkey very critical to US: Senior official

    Ties with Turkey very critical to US: Senior official

  5. İşbank becomes Turkey's 1st blockchain foreign trade guarantor

    İşbank becomes Turkey's 1st blockchain foreign trade guarantor
Recommended
Flamingos captivate as they return to breeding island in western Turkey

Flamingos captivate as they return to breeding island in western Turkey
Ankara urges Austria to stop targeting Muslims

Ankara urges Austria 'to stop targeting Muslims'

Cittaslow island Gökçeada preparing to welcome visitors

Cittaslow island Gökçeada preparing to welcome visitors
Sniffer dog ‘Volta’ retires after 10 years of service

Sniffer dog ‘Volta’ retires after 10 years of service
Climate change threatens Turkey’s cultural, historical sites

Climate change threatens Turkey’s cultural, historical sites
Woman turned to sports to avoid becoming child bride

Woman turned to sports to avoid becoming child bride
WORLD EU backs Pfizer jab for 12 to 15-year- olds

EU backs Pfizer jab for 12 to 15-year- olds

The EU’s drug watchdog on May 28 approved the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus jab for 12 to 15-year-olds, the first vaccine to get the green light for children in the bloc.
ECONOMY Turkeys gas imports up 47.8 pct in March 2021

Turkey's gas imports up 47.8 pct in March 2021

Turkey's natural gas imports increased by 47.8 percent in March this year compared to the same month of 2020, according to the Turkish energy watchdog's data on May 28.
SPORTS Turkish gymnast Onbaşı wins gold medal at world championships

Turkish gymnast Onbaşı wins gold medal at world championships

Turkish gymnast Ayşe Begüm Onbaşı won a gold medal on May 28 at the 16th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.