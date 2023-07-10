Spain coastguard says 200 migrants missing in Atlantic

Spain coastguard says 200 migrants missing in Atlantic

DAKAR, Senegal
Spain coastguard says 200 migrants missing in Atlantic

Spain's coastguard said Monday it had deployed a plane to search for 200 migrants aboard a boat missing in the Atlantic after setting off from the coast of Senegal.

In a message on Twitter, Salvamento Maritimo said the rescue plane, which is based in the Canary Islands, was looking for a boat "that left Senegal with around 200 people on board".

"With the plane, we have been searching a very wide area south of Gran Canaria and Tenerife but we haven't found it," a spokeswoman told AFP.

Helena Maleno, head of Spanish NGO Caminando Fronteras that helps boats in distress, confirmed that a boat had left the southern town of "Kafountine on 27 June with approximately 200 people on board".

"The families told us about the disappearance of the boat saying they had had no news for several days," she said in an audio message, indicating the NGO had alerted the Spanish and Moroccan authorities.

The Atlantic route is extremely perilous because of its strong currents, with migrants often setting sail in overcrowded boats which are unseaworthy.

Migrant crossings to the Atlantic archipelago began surging in late 2019 after increased patrols along Europe's southern coast dramatically reduced Mediterranean crossings.

WORLD Spain coastguard says 200 migrants missing in Atlantic

Spain coastguard says 200 migrants missing in Atlantic
LATEST NEWS

  1. Spain coastguard says 200 migrants missing in Atlantic

    Spain coastguard says 200 migrants missing in Atlantic

  2. Putin met with Wagner chief in Moscow after failed mutiny: Kremlin

    Putin met with Wagner chief in Moscow after failed mutiny: Kremlin

  3. Türkiye demands EU membership path for Sweden’s NATO bid

    Türkiye demands EU membership path for Sweden’s NATO bid

  4. Turkish, Russian FMs speak over phone after Zelensky visit

    Turkish, Russian FMs speak over phone after Zelensky visit

  5. Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways

    Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways
Recommended
Putin met with Wagner chief in Moscow after failed mutiny: Kremlin

Putin met with Wagner chief in Moscow after failed mutiny: Kremlin
Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways

Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways
Ukraine tops NATO summit agenda with defense plans

Ukraine tops NATO summit agenda with defense plans
Six killed in China kindergarten attack

Six killed in China kindergarten attack
NATO leaders to gather at key summit amid pivotal agenda

NATO leaders to gather at key summit amid pivotal agenda
26 officers injured during unrest at Eritrean festival in Germany

26 officers injured during unrest at Eritrean festival in Germany
WORLD Spain coastguard says 200 migrants missing in Atlantic

Spain coastguard says 200 migrants missing in Atlantic

Spain's coastguard said Monday it had deployed a plane to search for 200 migrants aboard a boat missing in the Atlantic after setting off from the coast of Senegal.

ECONOMY Turks flock to Georgia to buy phones after fee hike

Turks flock to Georgia to buy phones after fee hike

Turkish consumers have flocked to neighboring Georgia to buy phones after the government increased a registering fee for mobile phones that are brought from abroad by 228 percent.

SPORTS Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange combined to throw a Major League Baseball no-hitter on July 8 as the hosts defeated Toronto 2-0.