Rescued puppy attends classes in village school dressed in uniform

  • February 19 2020 12:25:00

Rescued puppy attends classes in village school dressed in uniform

TOKAT – Demirören News Agency
Rescued puppy attends classes in village school dressed in uniform

A puppy named “Fındık” (hazelnut), found in a cemetery in the northern province of Tokat’s Turhal district, is the latest addition to a village school with 37 students.

Fındık, who lives in a shelter built in the garden of the school and is dressed in a school uniform, occasionally attends classes and enjoys a pleasant time with the students.

Rescued puppy attends classes in village school dressed in uniform

The fate of the puppy changed when school principal Ahmet Aktürk and teacher Mustafa Önlen saw a group of stray dogs attacking a puppy one day.

The teachers who intervened in the attack saved the puppy and brought it to the school.

A small shelter was then built for the puppy in the schoolyard.

Rescued puppy attends classes in village school dressed in uniform

The students of the school showed great interest and care to the puppy from the first day.

The puppy, which became the mascot of the school, was named Fındık by the students.

Always following the students around the school, Fındık eventually started making a habit out of going to classes.

Rescued puppy attends classes in village school dressed in uniform
Bedriye Göçer, the head of the School Family Association, sewed a uniform for Fındık, who sits next to the students in classrooms.

“The students took responsibility by feeding the dog. They also started going to school and not bullying each other, because they knew the dog’s story,” he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Patara: The cradle of civilizations

    Patara: The cradle of civilizations

  2. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

  3. Snapshots of daily life in Istanbul

    Snapshots of daily life in Istanbul

  4. Fresh detention warrant for Osman Kavala, hours after acquittal

    Fresh detention warrant for Osman Kavala, hours after acquittal

  5. Ankara says 'return to Sochi deal' core policy in Syria

    Ankara says 'return to Sochi deal' core policy in Syria
Recommended
5 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

5 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces
Erdogan says Syria talks with Russia unsatisfactory, operation matter of time

Erdogan says Syria talks with Russia unsatisfactory, operation 'matter of time'
Russia and Turkey agree on more talks on Syria amid crisis

Russia and Turkey agree on more talks on Syria amid crisis
Fresh detention warrant for Osman Kavala, hours after acquittal

Fresh detention warrant for Osman Kavala, hours after acquittal
Gov’t, MHP slam ‘new coup’ rumors

Gov’t, MHP slam ‘new coup’ rumors
Main opposition leader slams gov’t over economy

Main opposition leader slams gov’t over economy
WORLD Afghan president offers olive branch to Taliban

Afghan president offers olive branch to Taliban

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Feb. 18 offered an olive branch to the Taliban, shortly after winning a second term in office.

ECONOMY Turkish, German companies join forces abroad

Turkish, German companies join forces abroad

Turkish and German companies are working on several joint ventures on other continents, the head of the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEIK) said Feb. 18.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko eye Real Madrid clash in EuroLeague

Fenerbahçe Beko eye Real Madrid clash in EuroLeague

Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko are set to face Real Madrid in a key game in Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on Feb. 20.