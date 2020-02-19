Rescued puppy attends classes in village school dressed in uniform

TOKAT – Demirören News Agency

A puppy named “Fındık” (hazelnut), found in a cemetery in the northern province of Tokat’s Turhal district, is the latest addition to a village school with 37 students.

Fındık, who lives in a shelter built in the garden of the school and is dressed in a school uniform, occasionally attends classes and enjoys a pleasant time with the students.





The fate of the puppy changed when school principal Ahmet Aktürk and teacher Mustafa Önlen saw a group of stray dogs attacking a puppy one day.

The teachers who intervened in the attack saved the puppy and brought it to the school.

A small shelter was then built for the puppy in the schoolyard.





The students of the school showed great interest and care to the puppy from the first day.

The puppy, which became the mascot of the school, was named Fındık by the students.

Always following the students around the school, Fındık eventually started making a habit out of going to classes.





Bedriye Göçer, the head of the School Family Association, sewed a uniform for Fındık, who sits next to the students in classrooms.

“The students took responsibility by feeding the dog. They also started going to school and not bullying each other, because they knew the dog’s story,” he said.