Republicans divided on strategy for US midterms

DALLAS

Conservatives gathering in Texas last week showcased a Republican Party wrestling with its identity, as activists debated whether ideological purity or broader appeal offered the best path to victory in looming midterm elections.

In conversations across the Dallas-area Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), supporters framed the stakes not just in terms of who should prevail in the "primary" elections that pick candidates for November, but what kind of party Republicans should be.

It is an increasingly heated debate that has exposed tensions between hardline conservatives, pragmatists and those unsure of how to reconcile the two.

The discussion is playing out most visibly in high-profile contests such as the Texas Senate primary between incumbent John Cornyn and state attorney general Ken Paxton, a race that has become a proxy for the party's wider struggle.

For some, the answer is clear: the more conservative the candidate, the better.

"Oh, Paxton, definitely. All the way. Paxton, all the way, because he is a genuine conservative," said Petrina Bullard, 49, a realtor and community health worker from Dallas.

"Cornyn is not. He never has been. I honestly believe he's a Democrat parading as a Republican just to get voted in."

Bullard said Republicans should prioritize candidates who are "really down in the trenches with the people" rather than establishment figures, arguing that ideological compromise risks diluting the party's core values.

"It definitely needs to be more conservative people rather than establishment people," she said, warning that Texas risked becoming a "purple state" with the Democrats growing as powerful as the Republicans.

Others, however, see that approach as a liability in competitive races.

Sean O'Brien, a 20-year-old from Connecticut who is studying at Alabama's Auburn University, said Republicans need to broaden their appeal -- even as he acknowledged tensions within that position.

"I will say that we need to pivot more towards the center," he said, arguing that President Donald Trump remains "a very divisive figure."

At the same time, O'Brien said he favored candidates aligned with Trump's "America First" agenda, reflecting the balancing act facing many younger conservatives.

He also warned that broader political dynamics, including the war in Iran, could weigh on Republican prospects.

"I see Democrats winning more seats, possibly taking the Senate," he said of November's midterms, while suggesting Republicans might still hold the House.

For others, the question of direction remains unresolved.

"If we want to try to get more moderate votes, we definitely should be less 'far right, conservative, Trump' and all of that," said Michal Szpak, 31, from Austin.

"But, at the same time, we might lose people who vote for that stuff. So it's a million-dollar question. And I really don't have an answer."

Szpak said voters' immediate concerns, including rising prices, could ultimately matter more in November than ideological positioning.

"People care more what's going to happen with Iran. People care how [high] the gas prices are," he said.