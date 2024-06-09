Reporters Without Borders head dies of cancer aged 53

Reporters Without Borders head dies of cancer aged 53

PARIS
Reporters Without Borders head dies of cancer aged 53

Christophe Deloire, head of Paris-based press freedom group Reporters Without Borders (RSF), has died, aged 53, the organisation said.

Deloire died as a result of cancer, RSF said.

A former newspaper and television reporter, he had been at the helm of the watchdog group since 2012, transforming it "into a global champion for the defence of journalism," the statement said.

"Journalism was his life's struggle, which he waged with unshakeable conviction," said Reporters Without Borders, which is widely known by its French initials RSF.

In a tribute on X, French President Emmanuel Macron said Deloire "had journalism at his heart."

He said Deloire had fought "tirelessly" for freedom of information and democratic debate.

"His universal fight remains ours," he added.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists said on X it was "deeply saddened" by Deloire's passing.

Phil Chetwynd, Global News Director of Agence France-Presse, said Deloire "was an indefatigable supporter of press freedom."

"He had immense energy and charisma, and was such a powerful advocate for our profession at a time when our work and our values are increasingly being called into question," said Chetwynd.

The activist group, launched in 1985 in the southern French town of Montpellier by four journalists, has become a thorn in the side of autocratic and despotic regimes around the world which would prefer to muzzle the media.

death,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gaza war protesters slam Biden in red line rally at White House

Gaza war protesters slam Biden in 'red line' rally at White House
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gaza war protesters slam Biden in 'red line' rally at White House

    Gaza war protesters slam Biden in 'red line' rally at White House

  2. New 5 Turkish Lira coin to be introduced into circulation

    New 5 Turkish Lira coin to be introduced into circulation

  3. Istanbul police expose ISIL funding scheme via exchange offices

    Istanbul police expose ISIL funding scheme via exchange offices

  4. Turkish corvette arrives in Japan as part of honorary voyage

    Turkish corvette arrives in Japan as part of honorary voyage

  5. FM due in Russia to attend BRICS meeting

    FM due in Russia to attend BRICS meeting
Recommended
Gaza war protesters slam Biden in red line rally at White House

Gaza war protesters slam Biden in 'red line' rally at White House
Saudi clears Mecca of over 300,000 unregistered pilgrims

Saudi clears Mecca of over 300,000 unregistered pilgrims

Indias Modi to take oath alongside coalition allies

India's Modi to take oath alongside coalition allies
Seoul says will resume loudspeaker propaganda against North

Seoul says will resume loudspeaker propaganda against North
Decision time as France, Germany headline EU vote finale

Decision time as France, Germany headline EU vote finale
More than 200 killed as Israel rescues four Gaza hostages

More than 200 killed as Israel rescues four Gaza hostages
WORLD Gaza war protesters slam Biden in red line rally at White House

Gaza war protesters slam Biden in 'red line' rally at White House

Thousands of Gaza war protesters held a "red line" rally near the White House on June 8, voicing anger at what they said is U.S. President Joe Biden's tolerance of Israel's bloody military campaign against Hamas.

ECONOMY Venezuela’s Maduro signs gold deal with Türkiye

Venezuela’s Maduro signs gold deal with Türkiye

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has signed an agreement with Türkiye to extract gold in his country's south.

SPORTS Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Italy stuttered to a 0-0 draw at home to Türkiye in the first of two warmup matches before it begins the defense of its European Championship title next week.
﻿