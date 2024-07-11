Report: Israel, Hamas to cede control of Gaza during truce

GAZA STRIP

Israel and Hamas have agreed to transfer control of the Gaza Strip to a new Palestinian force during the critical second stage of a three-phase plan aimed at achieving a ceasefire and facilitating a hostage-prisoner exchange in the war-torn area, the Washington Post reported on July 10.

According to unnamed U.S. officials cited in the report, a U.S.-trained force comprising 2,500 supporters of the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority will be responsible for maintaining security in Gaza. This force will consist of individuals already present in Gaza who have been vetted by Israel, and it will receive backing from moderate Arab states.

U.S. officials informed the Post that both Israel and Hamas are open to an “interim governance” plan, which is set to commence in the second phase of the agreement. One official mentioned that Hamas has expressed its willingness to cede authority to this interim governance arrangement.

Despite this, Israeli airstrikes continued to target parts of Gaza's largest city yesterday, following the Israeli military’s announcement of the conclusion of its operations in an eastern district that had experienced the most intense combat in months.

Additionally, a U.S. official revealed that President Joe Biden’s administration will resume the shipment of 500-pound bombs to Israel but will withhold the supply of 2,000-pound bombs due to concerns about their use in densely populated Gaza areas.

The recent surge in fighting, bombardments and displacement coincided with truce and hostage release negotiations held in Qatar.

Economic challenges in Israel

In the meantime, Israeli media reported that at least 46,000 businesses have been forced to close due to the ongoing war and its severe impact on the Israeli economy.

The reports also indicated that this number could rise to 60,000 closures by the end of the year, with the construction industry being the most affected.

Along with the Gaza war, tension between Israel and Hezbollah also severely affected local business and education in the country’s north. Tens of thousands of settlers have been forced to evacuate.