Rent, property prices skyrocket in Antalya amid Ukraine war

  • March 26 2022 07:00:00

Rent, property prices skyrocket in Antalya amid Ukraine war

ANTALYA
Rent, property prices skyrocket in Antalya amid Ukraine war

Rent and property prices in the Turkish province of Antalya have skyrocketed since the Russia-Ukraine war began as Russians and Ukrainians fleeing their countries prefer moving to the famous resort city.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu recently said that nearly 58,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Turkey after the war broke out, while it has been estimated that some 20,000 Russians have also come to the country amid the conflict.

Lying on the Mediterranean coast, Antalya has been very popular among Russian and Ukrainian holidaymakers even before the war, attracting millions of visitors from the two countries every year. The city is also home to a sizeable Russian and Ukrainian population. Some 29,000 Russians and around 9,000 Ukrainians reside in the city.

 Real estate agents in Antalya said that rent and home prices have almost tripled in the city after the war due to strong demand from Russians and Ukrainians.

They also said that monthly rents in certain neighborhoods leaped from 3,000 Turkish Liras ($200) and 3,500 liras to somewhere between 7,000 and 8,000 liras, noting that the price of a 90-square-meter flat increased from 1.5 million liras to between 3.5 million and 4 million liras.

However, one real estate agent noted that Russians and Ukrainians mostly prefer to rent the houses instead of buying them since they hope to return to their countries in a year.

Locals chose to rent out their properties to Russians and Ukrainians because they pay a year’s rent in advance, they said.

Now all Russians and Ukrainians are wealthy enough to afford those prices, said Serkan Şahin, a realtor. He recalled a case in which 300 Ukrainian holidaymakers were stranded in Antalya after the war broke out.

“They were cash-strapped, and eight people wanted to jointly rent a one-bedroom apartment. Obviously, it was impossible,” Şahin said.

ECONOMY Manufacturing capacity usage up in March: Central Bank

Manufacturing capacity usage up in March: Central Bank
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan says he will suggest Putin to find honorable exit from Ukraine

    Erdoğan says he will suggest Putin to find honorable exit from Ukraine

  2. New details emerge in massive bank fraud

    New details emerge in massive bank fraud

  3. Turkey, France, Italy to resume talks for joint air defense system

    Turkey, France, Italy to resume talks for joint air defense system

  4. Marmaris offers best value holiday for Britons, survey shows

    Marmaris offers best value holiday for Britons, survey shows

  5. US ambassador’s wife hangs photos by Turkish artist on house walls

    US ambassador’s wife hangs photos by Turkish artist on house walls
Recommended
Turkish, Ukrainian leaders discuss latest developments in Ukraine war

Turkish, Ukrainian leaders discuss latest developments in Ukraine war
Turkish health care staff fined some $12 mln in lawsuits

Turkish health care staff fined some $12 mln in lawsuits
Solar energy from coal mines can sustain 7 mln homes in Turkey: Study

Solar energy from coal mines can sustain 7 mln homes in Turkey: Study

Education will meet with metaverse, says minister

Education will meet with metaverse, says minister
Veteran journalist Aydın Engin passes away

Veteran journalist Aydın Engin passes away
Turkey, France, Italy to resume talks for joint air defense system

Turkey, France, Italy to resume talks for joint air defense system
WORLD ’Open the schools’: Afghan girls protest in Kabul

’Open the schools’: Afghan girls protest in Kabul

About two dozen girls and women chanting "open the schools" protested in the Afghan capital on March 26 against the Taliban’s decision to shut their secondary schools just hours after re-opening them this week.
ECONOMY Manufacturing capacity usage up in March: Central Bank

Manufacturing capacity usage up in March: Central Bank

Capacity utilization rate (CUR) in Turkey increased slightly to 77.3 percent this month, while the real sector confidence index slipped to 1.3 points to 108.5, according to data released by the Turkish Central Bank on March 25.
SPORTS Young Iranian fencer pursuing Olympic dreams in Turkey

Young Iranian fencer pursuing Olympic dreams in Turkey

A 14-year old Iranian fencer Taranom Mohseni Tavakoli has decided to stay in Turkey to pursue her dream of competing in the Olympics, as it was difficult for her to build a career in this sport back home.