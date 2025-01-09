Renowned violin virtuoso Ayla Erduran passes away at 90

ISTANBUL

Ayla Erduran, one Türkiye’s most prominent violin virtuosos and a trailblazing artist of the early Republic generation, has passed away at the age of 90.

The news of her death was shared on social media by pianist Gülsin Onay, who remarked, “Her artistry and music touched countless hearts and will always be remembered. The emotions she evoked and the marks she left are indelible.”

Famed pianist Fazıl Say commemorated Erduran, saying, “She was an extraordinary violinist and a true musician who infused her soul into every note. Ayla lived and played with her heart. Her music reflected the full spectrum of life’s joys and sorrows.”

Born in Istanbul on Aug. 22, 1934, Erduan was the daughter of pioneering urologist Professor Behçet Sabit Erduran. She began her violin studies at the tender age of three and gave her first recital at just ten years old at Saray Cinema in support of the Turkish Child Protection Agency.

Reflecting on that moment, she once said, “I closed my eyes and I played from memory. When I opened them, I saw the audience in tears.”

Erduran’s illustrious career took shape through her education at the Paris National Conservatory, her proceeding studies in the United States with Ivan Galamian and Zino Francescatti and her time with legendary violinist David Oistrakh at the Moscow Conservatory.

She gained international acclaim by placing in the top six at the 1957 Wieniawski Competition, a milestone that marked the start of her global career.

In 1958, Erduran performed Ulvi Cemal Erkin’s “Violin Concerto” under the composer’s baton before Queen Elisabeth of Belgium.

Her career highlights include performing 180 concerts across Canada, winning the Harriet Cohen-Olga Verney Prize after her London recital in 1964 and receiving the Beethoven Prize in the Netherlands in 1970. In 1971, she was honored with the title of State Artist.

Erduran also shared her expertise with students during her teaching tenure at the Conservatoire Populaire de Musique in Switzerland from 1973 to the 1990s.

Her life was chronicled in the 2002 biography “Would You Listen to Ayla?” by Evin İlyasoğlu.