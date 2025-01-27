Renowned historian donates collection of books to Muğla

MUĞLA

Türkiye’s esteemed historian İlber Ortaylı has donated his personal library collection to the southern city of Muğla.

The books will be housed in a historic building, which has been acquired and is set for restoration by the Muğla Municipality.

The announcement was made at a meeting held at the Türkan Saylan Cultural Center, where Ortaylı and Muğla Mayor Ahmet Aras outlined the project.

Aras emphasized the initiative’s goal of preserving Muğla’s history while boosting tourism in the city’s Menteşe district.

“With these steps, we aim for Menteşe to claim its share of tourism. Our esteemed professor has generously donated his library collection. This space will serve as a library, cultural center and research hub,” Aras stated.

Ortaylı, widely regarded as one of Türkiye’s most distinguished historians, highlighted the importance of attracting thoughtful tourism and sustainable population growth in Muğla.

He noted that excessive migration has strained the region’s water resources, stressing the need for balanced demographic development.

Addressing young people, Ortaylı also emphasized the importance of learning and using the Turkish language correctly.

This isn't the first time Ortaylı has shown generosity. In 2018, he donated a portion of his book collection to the Presidential Complex Library in Ankara, contributing to what has now become Türkiye's largest library.

He also previously donated works to Galatasaray University, though many were tragically lost in a fire.

Reflecting on the loss, Ortaylı stressed the importance of entrusting books to well-maintained and secure institutions.