Renewables’ share in installed capacity tops 62 percent

Renewables’ share in installed capacity tops 62 percent

ISTANBUL
Renewables’ share in installed capacity tops 62 percent

Türkiye’s installed electricity capacity reached 124,321 megawatts by the end of February, with renewable sources accounting for 62.4 percent of the total, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry has announced.

Renewable energy installations climbed to 77,556 megawatts.

Solar and wind power together contributed 41,098 megawatts, representing 33.1 percent of overall capacity. Solar energy rose to 26,094 megawatts, making up 21 percent of the total, while wind power reached 15,004 megawatts, securing a 12.1 percent share.

Hydropower remained the largest single source with 32,334 megawatts, equal to 26 percent of capacity. It was followed by solar at 21 percent and natural gas at 19.9 percent, with gas-fired plants totaling 24,758 megawatts. Wind ranked fourth, while domestic coal accounted for 11,550 megawatts (9.3 percent), imported coal for 10,456 megawatts (8.4 percent), biomass for 2,353 megawatts (1.9 percent) and geothermal for 1,772 megawatts (1.4 percent).

Commenting on the latest data, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar emphasized that renewable energy lies at the heart of Türkiye’s energy strategy, aiming to reduce foreign dependency, cut emissions and strengthen supply security.

He highlighted that approximately 8,200 megawatts of renewable capacity were added last year, a figure comparable to the total installed power of some European countries.

Bayraktar noted that recent regional developments demonstrate the need to add even greater capacity annually, underscoring Türkiye’s commitment to expanding renewable energy at a faster pace.

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