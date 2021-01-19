Remittance volume of UPT reaches $1 billion last year

  • January 19 2021 07:00:00

Remittance volume of UPT reaches $1 billion last year

Emre Eser - ISTANBUL
Remittance volume of UPT reaches $1 billion last year

Some $1 billion was sent through the new Turkish payment system Uluslararası Para Transferi (UPT) in 2020, UPT General Manager Hakan Özat has said.

“We conducted transactions with 142 countries in 2020. Georgian citizens employed in Turkey in cleaning services and textile works by sending savings to their families at home have created robust transaction traffic. Uzbek and Kyrgyz nationals followed them,” Özat said.

The UPT services are available at 400,000 points in 176 countries.

In 2020, the top source country in money transfers to Turkish receivers via UPT was Germany (16 percent), which has a Turkish population of nearly 3 million. Russia and Jordan followed with 9 percent each.

The Turkish national postal service PTT has struck deals with 106 institutions abroad to provide money transfer services at 400,000 UPT points worldwide.

MOST POPULAR

  1. 2023 polls will take place at historic milestone: Erdoğan

    2023 polls will take place at historic milestone: Erdoğan

  2. Turkish-Greek friendship, only a handshake away!: Op-ed

    Turkish-Greek friendship, only a handshake away!: Op-ed

  3. Turkey ‘expects concrete steps from EU’

    Turkey ‘expects concrete steps from EU’

  4. Long-awaited snowfall dusts Istanbul amid weekend curfew

    Long-awaited snowfall dusts Istanbul amid weekend curfew

  5. Turkish, Greek teams resume talks at NATO

    Turkish, Greek teams resume talks at NATO
Recommended
Turkey’s SAHA Expo draws attention

Turkey’s SAHA Expo draws attention

Turkeys Muğla region tourism hotspot for Brits

Turkey's Muğla region tourism hotspot for Brits
External assets at $228.6 bln in November

External assets at $228.6 bln in November
Turkish govt saves $9.5 bln in 2020: Minister

Turkish gov't saves $9.5 bln in 2020: Minister
Automotive production down 11 pct in 2020

Automotive production down 11 pct in 2020
Turkey invested $3 bln on natural gas supply in 18 years

Turkey invested $3 bln on natural gas supply in 18 years

WORLD Guatemalan security forces break up US-bound migrant caravan

Guatemalan security forces break up US-bound migrant caravan

Guatemalan security forces on Jan. 18 broke up a caravan of about 4,000 Honduran migrants trying to reach the United States on a journey of thousands of kilometers through Central America on foot, AFP reporters witnessed.
ECONOMY Turkey’s SAHA Expo draws attention

Turkey’s SAHA Expo draws attention

Turkey’s largest defense fair, organized by the Istanbul Defence and Aerospace Cluster Association, SAHA, has drawn greater attention from both domestic and foreign investors.
SPORTS Beşiktaş extends stay atop Süper Lig table

Beşiktaş extends stay atop Süper Lig table

Beşiktaş beat 10-man Galatasaray with a 2-0 win in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Jan. 17’s night to remain atop the league standings after 18 games.