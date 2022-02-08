Regulator mulling steps to improve couriers’ work conditions

ISTANBUL
A Turkish regulator is planning to take actions to improve the work conditions of delivery workers and couriers who have been protesting against low wages, demanding wider rights and benefits.

The Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) in the past required cargo and parcel delivery companies to employ at least 10 percent of the couriers working for those firms, daily Milliyet reported.

The BTK’s move came after thousands of couriers working for private companies went on strike over poor working conditions and demanded higher pay.

The BTK is initially considering a new regulation, which will increase the quota for couriers on permanent job contracts. Later, companies will be required to assume more legal responsibilities toward delivery workers. Firms will be liable for the health expenditures of couriers who are involved in job-related accidents.

Fast-delivery services were already very popular among Turkish consumers but became crucial after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out and curfews and lockdowns were imposed.

Couriers, however, have been long complaining about long working hours, precarious employment and safety. Dozens of delivery workers have lost their lives during the pandemic.

Supermarket chains and e-commerce companies have set up a large network of couriers. However, they often avoid directly employing them and offer a self-employed status instead, which cause problems between the firms and delivery workers.

Meanwhile, Ergün Atalay, head of Turkey’s largest labor union Tük-İş, voiced support for delivery workers.

Many people who lost their jobs during the pandemic started to work as motorcycle couriers and there are around 200,000 such workers, Atalay said.

“They take great risks to earn a living. But they have no job security, they are ununionized and work for low wages,” he said, adding that Türk-İş will continue to support delivery workers’ rights.

Boris Johnson has brought in new senior staffers as he tries to restore his flagging authority- including a communications chief who insisted the British prime minister is “not a total clown."
