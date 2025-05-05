Regional differences should shape school holidays, expert suggests

Regional differences should shape school holidays, expert suggests

ISTANBUL
Regional differences should shape school holidays, expert suggests

Türkiye’s school holiday calendar should be revised to reflect the country’s regional diversities, an education expert has said, urging a more flexible national calendar.

 

“In a country like Türkiye, with high geographic, climatic and socioeconomic diversity, more flexible and regionally tailored holiday schedules are suggested. These suggestions take into account local climate conditions, economic activity and cultural dynamics,” explained Associate Professor Gülşah Batdal Karaduman from Istanbul University’s Faculty of Education.

 

Within this scope, in southern regions where summer heat arrives early, the school year could end sooner, while in cooler northern regions, a longer winter break could be introduced, according to Karaduman.

 

Schools in Türkiye, in addition to the three-month summer break, also observe one-week vacations in the fall and spring terms, as well as a 15-day hiatus for winter break.

 

Concerns over students having too many breaks remain common, as unplanned closures caused by weather events such as snowstorms or natural disasters like earthquakes also impact instructional time throughout the year.

 

Despite interruptions, Türkiye’s school year is comparable to international standards.

 

According to 2020 data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Türkiye’s academic year consists of 180 days, compared to 190 in Finland and 172 in France. The OECD average is around 184 days.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Germanys Merz elected chancellor after surprise setback

Germany's Merz elected chancellor after surprise setback
LATEST NEWS

  1. Germany's Merz elected chancellor after surprise setback

    Germany's Merz elected chancellor after surprise setback

  2. Erdoğan warns against 'abuse' of press freedom

    Erdoğan warns against 'abuse' of press freedom

  3. Turkish intel foils second pager bomb plot targeting Lebanon: Media

    Turkish intel foils second pager bomb plot targeting Lebanon: Media

  4. Atatürk Airport officially designated as tech hub

    Atatürk Airport officially designated as tech hub

  5. Israel urges civilians to leave Yemen's Sanaa airport area

    Israel urges civilians to leave Yemen's Sanaa airport area
Recommended
Erdoğan warns against abuse of press freedom

Erdoğan warns against 'abuse' of press freedom
Turkish intel foils second pager bomb plot targeting Lebanon: Media

Turkish intel foils second pager bomb plot targeting Lebanon: Media
Atatürk Airport officially designated as tech hub

Atatürk Airport officially designated as tech hub
Turkish navy begins large-scale military drill

Turkish navy begins large-scale military drill
Court arrests assailant over attack on CHP leader

Court arrests assailant over attack on CHP leader
EU Parliament hails Türkiye’s prospects in Kurdish issue

EU Parliament hails Türkiye’s prospects in Kurdish issue
Türkiye’s hydroelectric power capacity reaches 25,000 MW

Türkiye’s hydroelectric power capacity reaches 25,000 MW
WORLD Germanys Merz elected chancellor after surprise setback

Germany's Merz elected chancellor after surprise setback

Germany's conservative leader Friedrich Merz won on Tuesday a nail-biter second vote in parliament to become chancellor after he lost the first round in a stunning early setback.

ECONOMY DoorDash agrees $3.9 billion takeover of Deliveroo

DoorDash agrees $3.9 billion takeover of Deliveroo

U.S. delivery service DoorDash has agreed to take over U.K. peer Deliveroo in a deal worth 2.9 billion pounds ($3.9 billion), according to a joint statement Tuesday.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿