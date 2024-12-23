Regime soldiers hand in weapons to Syria’s new leadership

DAMASCUS

Soldiers and security personnel of the ousted regime in Syria have responded to calls by the interim government to lay down their arms and register with the authorities, with scores of former members of the armed forces waiting at the centers every day.

A former conscription point in the Mezzeh district of Damascus has now been repurposed as a “reconciliation and identity verification center” by the new administration days after Bashar al-Assad was ousted as a lightning offensive spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) reached Damascus.

Outside the compound, a considerable number of individuals are seen waiting in line. Once their names are called, they are permitted entry.

Those in line first set aside their weapons, then enter the building after stepping on a plaque featuring the image of Assad.

Representatives of Syria’s new government systematically record personal details, including identities, places of residence and roles held during the previous regime. As part of the registration process, photographs are also taken before they exit.

Upon completing the registration, individuals are issued a new identity card valid for three months, granting them the ability to move securely within the country.

Not only soldiers and police officers but also members of the paramilitary groups known as the "Shabiha," which were used by the Assad regime, are visiting these centers, explained Lieutenant Colonel Walid Abdurabu, in charge of overseeing the reconciliation centers in Damascus.

Between 1,200 and 1,500 individuals apply to each of the centers in Damascus daily, he said.

"Regime elements and workers here, if their hands remain clean, may eventually return to their regular work and everyday lives. Those coming here are also sons of the Syrian people. The regime misled them. Some of them used their weapons against the people, and the regime gave them unchecked power. This was far removed from the rule of law and accountability,” Abdurabu told Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency.

Syria's new rulers earlier announced an amnesty for conscripts while vowing to bring people who had committed serious crimes to justice.

"We wish to turn a new page and build a new Syria. I call on all armed elements of the regime: Come to the reconciliation center and lay down your arms, so you do not miss this opportunity. If you retain your weapons, it means you intend to use them for banditry against the people or the government. This will not be tolerated,” the officer said.

Last week, Iraq sent back nearly 2,000 Syrian soldiers to their homeland after they had sought refuge in Iraq during the advance of rebel forces that Assad.