Reforms on economy, judiciary ready to be made public: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Turkey’s preparations regarding reform steps in the economy and law are at the stage of presenting to the public, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, vowing his government will roll out “radical” reforms “when the day comes.”



“Our preparations regarding the reform steps we will take in the economy and law are at the stage of presenting to the public. We will share our work for much more radical reforms with our nation when the day comes,” Erdoğan said on Jan. 19, virtually addressing his party’s conventions in some provinces including Düzce, Çorum, Amasya, Bartın and Karabük.



His party would reach out to every member of the society and tell them about the “reforms” that they had been carrying out, along with their goals and vision, the president said. Erdoğan stressed that the more the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) grassroots carry out their duties, the more his party would be able to be efficient as the government and in parliament.



He said that they developed the country by realizing “five times, 10 times more the services provided in the history” of Turkey in a wide range of fields from education to health, transportation to energy, sports to social security.



“The pandemic crisis has shown the strength of our health infrastructure, earthquakes showed the strength of disaster infrastructure, pandemic measures showed the strength of our production and supply infrastructure, and our educational infrastructure,” Erdoğan stated.



Everyone sees Turkey’s development in every field of diplomacy and security, he said.



His government has transformed the country which had “difficulty fighting terrorists” to the one that carries out almost half a dozen cross-border operations at the same time, Erdoğan stated.



In November, Erdoğan pledged to initiate judicial and economic reforms in Turkey. Those reforms to improve the investment climate in Turkey will be led by the People’s Alliance, composed of the ruling AKP and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Erdoğan had said, informing that necessary legislation would soon be brought to the agenda in the parliament.



“We are launching a new mobilization in the fields of investment, production and employment. We will realize comprehensive reforms one by one following the end of the budget talks. We are also accelerating judicial reforms directly linked with the investment climate,” he said last year.