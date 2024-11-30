Refik Anadol’s ‘Inner Portait’ exhibit opens in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines and acclaimed media artist Refik Anadol have unveiled "Inner Portait," an innovative art project exploring the intersection of travel, neuroscience and creativity.

Premiered at Art Basel, the installation is now open to the public at Atatürk Cultural Center in Istanbul until Dec. 1.

The project captures the biological and neurological data of travelers who took their first-ever trips to new destinations. “When we look at the brain signals of these four people from different countries and cultures, we see striking similarities in their responses to new experiences,” Anadol said. “It demonstrates how similar we truly are.”

The multimedia installation employs EEG sensors and advanced technology to record the brain activity, heart rate and skin conductance of participants as they journeyed to unfamiliar places. The data were transformed into dynamic visuals by Anadol and his team, illustrating the profound impact of travel on human biology and emotion.

“It is a very precious project. There is not only art but also science and technology,” Anadol added.

Among the participants are Esther, who traveled from Kenya to Istanbul; Sahar, who flew from Australia to Göbeklitepe and Cappadocia; and Sigurbjörn, who journeyed from Iceland to Jordan. The project also follows Amazonian native Tuikuru, whose data reflect her experiences traveling to Tokyo.

“As the flag carrier of Türkiye, we adopt the mission of carrying and promoting the values of our country to the whole world in the field of art and culture. Within the framework of this mission, we are proud to be a brand that supports art at every flight point and builds bridges with different cultures through art,” said Ahmet Bolat, the chairman of the Board at Turkish Airlines.

The exhibition was launched in Istanbul with a star-studded gala attended by prominent figures from the art and entertainment world including Fahriye Evcen, Kaan Urgancıoğlu and Sinem Kobal.

A documentary on the making of Inner Portrait, directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Jennifer Peedom and featuring cinematography by Renan Öztürk, premiered at the event. The documentary explores the transformative power of travel and its impact on human biology, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the installation.

Anadol emphasized the challenges of creating "Inner Portait," which took over a year to complete. “Finding participants, traveling to their dream destinations, and collecting data was a meticulous process,” he said.

Despite the hurdles, the project received widespread acclaim at Art Basel, where it was hailed as one of the most memorable installations in recent years.

Plans are also underway to showcase "Inner Portait" in global venues, with a digital release of the accompanying documentary scheduled for 2025. For the time being, visitors to the Atatürk Cultural Center can experience the 30-minute immersive work until Dec. 1.