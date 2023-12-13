Turkish football to resume Dec 19 after referee attack

ANKARA

Türkiye's football leagues will resume on Dec. 19, ending a brief suspension caused by a violent attack on a referee, the federation has announced.

Matches were suspended hours after MKE Ankaragücü's president, Faruk Koca, rushed onto the pitch and punched referee Halil Umut Meler after the final whistle of a first division match in the Turkish capital descended into chaos late on Dec. 11.

Meler was released from hospital in Ankara on Dec. 13 without making a statement, merely waving to onlookers before departing in his car. The 37-year-old headed to the western city of İzmir, accompanied by police, to reunite with his family.

Turkish Football Federation (TFF) chief Mehmet Büyükekşi said the sport's governing body will announce penalties for the altercation on Dec. 14. He told reporters that weekend matches will be rescheduled to help deal with the incident's repercussions.

"We had decided to postpone the matches in all leagues indefinitely. With the decision we took today, all leagues will restart on Tuesday, Dec. 19," Büyükekşi said.

TFF head added he expected Meler, a respected 37-year-old with accreditation to referee international matches, to recover and join the officiating crew of the Euro 2024 championship to be held between June and July in Germany.

"We expect Halil Umut Meler to take part in Euro 2024. There is no possibility of him quitting refereeing right now."

Footage showed Koca rushing onto the pitch with a group of men and knocking out Meler with a blow to the left side of his face. Meler was kicked several times in the ensuing melee.

Koca appeared to be incensed at Meler for sending off one of his players and then awarding a stoppage-time goal that allowed visiting Çaykur Rizespor to leave Ankara with a 1-1 draw.

Meler released a statement on Dec. 12 saying Koca had threatened his life. "Faruk Koca told me and my fellow referees: 'I will finish you.' He said 'I will kill you,' addressing me in particular."

Koca, a former member of parliament who represented Ankara for almost a decade with ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), later resigned as president through the club's website. Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç confirmed Koca's arrest and questioning, along with two others involved in the incident.

Meler is on UEFA’s elite list and has previously officiated in the Champions League, as well as taking charge of West Ham’s Conference League semi-final first leg against AZ Alkmaar last season.