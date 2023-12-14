Reducing birth primary solution for stray animal issue: Official

ANKARA

In response to the escalating issue of stray dog attacks, Presidential Local Governance Policies Board vice chairman, Şükrü Karatepe, emphasized that the primary measure to address the problem is reducing births rather than euthanizing animals. This announcement comes amid a growing concern over the country's rising number of stray dogs.

Last week's incident in the capital, Ankara, in which a 10-year-old child was seriously injured after being attacked by stray dogs, has once again brought the issue of stray dogs to the forefront of public discourse. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan acknowledged the increased complaints about stray animals, saying, "We will resolve this issue within the framework of the principles dictated to us by our beliefs, culture, and our compassionate civilization."

Karatepe stated, "We consistently collaborate with relevant non-governmental organizations and academics to both improve legislation and implement practices that ensure better treatment for both humans and animals." While recognizing the problem, he highlighted the challenges in implementation, which often stem from budget constraints and insufficient personnel, and added, "Animals need to be sterilized by veterinarians. We absolutely do not endorse euthanasia."

Nihal Kasa, President of the Animal Rights Protection Federation (Hay-Fed), echoed this sentiment: "If all municipalities acted promptly, 3 million animals will be sterilized in one year. With the drying up of sources like underground breeding, the problem will be resolved within two years, and reproductive control will be established."

The increasing population of stray dogs in the Black Sea region, specifically in Samsun, Ordu, Giresun, Trabzon and Rize, has exceeded 99,000. Authorities believe that effective sterilization efforts can bring the population under control. Representatives from the Animal Rights Confederation (HAYKONFED) urged urgent and widespread sterilization efforts to mitigate the issue.