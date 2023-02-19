Red Crescent establishes special WhatsApp line for women, children

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

The Turkish Red Crescent has established a WhatsApp line to meet the personal needs of women and children in the 11 provinces affected by the earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş.

Continuing their work in the earthquake-affected region to support women who have just given birth, are pregnant, or have special needs, female volunteers of the Red Crescent set up a WhatsApp line for their needs.

With the Red Crescent Women’s WhatsApp Line, volunteers ensure that requests such as hygienic pads, underwear, clothes and hygiene supplies are met.

In addition, pregnant earthquake victims are informed by volunteers and their requests are forwarded to volunteer obstetricians.

The needs of children are also met immediately via this line by volunteers of the Red Crescent.