Red Crescent establishes special WhatsApp line for women, children

Red Crescent establishes special WhatsApp line for women, children

KAHRAMANMARAŞ
Red Crescent establishes special WhatsApp line for women, children

The Turkish Red Crescent has established a WhatsApp line to meet the personal needs of women and children in the 11 provinces affected by the earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş.

Continuing their work in the earthquake-affected region to support women who have just given birth, are pregnant, or have special needs, female volunteers of the Red Crescent set up a WhatsApp line for their needs.

With the Red Crescent Women’s WhatsApp Line, volunteers ensure that requests such as hygienic pads, underwear, clothes and hygiene supplies are met.

In addition, pregnant earthquake victims are informed by volunteers and their requests are forwarded to volunteer obstetricians.

The needs of children are also met immediately via this line by volunteers of the Red Crescent.

Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE FAO calls for $25 million aid for farmers in quake zone

FAO calls for $25 million aid for farmers in quake zone
LATEST NEWS

  1. FAO calls for $25 million aid for farmers in quake zone

    FAO calls for $25 million aid for farmers in quake zone

  2. Top US diplomat arrives in Türkiye for talks on quake aid, NATO expansion

    Top US diplomat arrives in Türkiye for talks on quake aid, NATO expansion

  3. Red Crescent establishes special WhatsApp line for women, children

    Red Crescent establishes special WhatsApp line for women, children

  4. Search, rescue operations to be terminated: AFAD head

    Search, rescue operations to be terminated: AFAD head

  5. ‘Aid to quake zone should continue for at least 1 year’

    ‘Aid to quake zone should continue for at least 1 year’
Recommended
FAO calls for $25 million aid for farmers in quake zone

FAO calls for $25 million aid for farmers in quake zone
Top US diplomat arrives in Türkiye for talks on quake aid, NATO expansion

Top US diplomat arrives in Türkiye for talks on quake aid, NATO expansion
Search, rescue operations to be terminated: AFAD head

Search, rescue operations to be terminated: AFAD head
‘Aid to quake zone should continue for at least 1 year’

‘Aid to quake zone should continue for at least 1 year’
No Syrian inflow towards Türkiye after quakes: Akar

No Syrian inflow towards Türkiye after quakes: Akar
Opposition alliance to establish a joint commission on earthquake

Opposition alliance to establish a joint commission on earthquake
WORLD Blinken meets Chinas top diplomat amid balloon spat

Blinken meets China's top diplomat amid balloon spat

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned China not to repeat its "irresponsible act" of sending spy balloons into American airspace, as he held rare talks late Saturday with China's top diplomat Wang Yi.

ECONOMY Concerns and impatience over mining the world’s seabeds

Concerns and impatience over mining the world’s seabeds

The prospect of large-scale mining to extract valuable minerals from the depths of the Pacific Ocean, once a distant vision, has grown more real, raising alarms among the oceans’ most fervent defenders.

SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.