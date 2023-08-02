Recovering Madonna thanks family for support during illness

NEW YORK

Madonna over the weekend praised the support of friends and family one month after she was hospitalized with a bacterial infection that forced her to postpone her tour.

"Love from family and friends is the best Medicine," the 64-year-old wrote on Instagram.

"As a mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving... But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me," Madonna continued.

"I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference. So did the love and support from my friends." Earlier this month the Grammy-winning icon behind hits including "Like a Prayer" and "Material Girl" had said she was on "the road to recovery."

The illness required Madonna to postpone her nearly sold out, 84-date "Celebration" tour that was due to start July 15.

She said her current plan was to begin the European leg of her tour - due to start Oct. 14 in London - as scheduled, and rebook the earlier U.S. shows for later dates.

Touring giant Live Nation has said a new calendar is forthcoming.

"Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work!" Madonna said.