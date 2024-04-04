Recounts, renewal calls emerge after local elections

ANKARA

Following the local elections held on March 31, multiple parties have challenged various results, particularly in constituencies where the race was tightly contested, sparking a flurry of demands for recounts and calls for renewed elections.

In Istanbul, both the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) have raised objections.

The most intense disputes unfolded in districts such as Pendik, where AKP candidate Ahmet Cin secured victory over CHP's Süleyman Tarık Balyalı by approximately 8,000 votes. CHP promptly applied for a recount of invalid votes in the district.

Similarly, AKP contested the results in districts such as Beykoz and Gaziosmanpaşa, where CHP emerged victorious with narrow margins. While the request in Beykoz was rejected by the Supreme Election Council (YSK), a decision was made to recount the votes in Gaziosmanpaşa.

CHP also challenged the outcomes in districts including Arnavutköy, Bahçelievler, Fatih, Ümraniye and Zeytinburnu, all of which were won by the AKP.

Beyond Istanbul, objections were also raised in other regions. CHP contested the results in Hatay, where its previous mayor, Lütfü Savaş, lost by around 3,000 votes. Another dispute arose in Kırklareli, where MHP candidate Derya Bulut defeated former mayor Mehmet Siyam Kesimoğlu by a mere 300 votes.

In Kocaeli's Körfez district, AKP's Şener Söğüt clinched victory with a margin of 1,395 votes, prompting objections from CHP, which were ultimately rejected by the YSK.

Meanwhile, in Erzurum's Aşkale district, AKP's Şenol Polat secured a narrow win, leading New Welfare Party (YRP) candidate Enver Başaran by 129 votes. YRP demanded a recount of the votes.

In Samsun's Bafra district, confusion ensued as Democratic Left Party (DSP) candidate Murat Arabacı's name appeared under the Homeland Party logo on ballot papers. Several parties called for the elections to be repeated.

In Hakkari, objections were raised by both AKP and Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), citing irregularities in the recording of minutes. Similar concerns led to objections in Gümüşhane, where AKP contested the results won by its alliance partner MHP.

Moreover, the YRP sought to renew elections in Kahramanmaraş's Onikişubat district, alleging security lapses in certain ballot boxes.

In Şanlıurfa's Hilvan district, DEM Party candidate Serhan Paydaş emerged victorious, but objections from AKP prompted YSK to order new elections for the district mayor and municipal council members on June 2.

The deadline for district-level objections to be decided by YSK is April 4, followed by appeals to provincial boards by April 5. Direct objections to YSK must be filed by April 10, with extraordinary objections accepted until April 14.