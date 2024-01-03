Record number of tourists visit Antalya last year

Record number of tourists visit Antalya last year

ANTALYA
Record number of tourists visit Antalya last year

A record 15.7 million tourists arrived in Antalya by air last year, with Russians constituting the largest group of foreign holidaymakers.

The previous record in tourist arrivals was in 2019 at 15.3 million, while in 2022, 13.5 million foreigners visited Antalya, on the Mediterranean coast.

In December alone, more than 243,000 tourists arrived in the resort city, according to the data from the provincial directorate of culture and tourism.

The number of Russians arriving in Antalya increased by 14.1 percent last year compared with 2022 to 3.46 million.

Germans ranked second on the list at 3.36 million. German tourists rose by 19 percent from 2022, according to the data.

British visitors increased by 14.85 percent to 1.32 million.

Last year, Antalya hosted more than 1 million tourists from Poland, marking a robust 39.6 percent rise compared with 2022.

Dutch, Kazakhs, Romanians, Israelis and Ukrainians were also among the foreign holidaymakers.

Meanwhile, some 1.4 million foreign tourists arrived by sea and air in the popular resort town of Bodrum in the province of Muğla in 2023.

In 11 months, 101 cruise ships visited the port of Bodrum, bringing a total of 102,479 passengers, said Ömer Faruk Dengiz, the president of the Bodrum Hoteliers’ Association.

Most of the tourists were from the U.K. and Russia, but Bodrum also lured holidaymakers from Central European countries, Dengiz said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent
LATEST NEWS

  1. Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

    Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

  2. FM meets with Iraqi Turkmen leader in Ankara

    FM meets with Iraqi Turkmen leader in Ankara

  3. 56 criminals wanted by Interpol arrested in major op

    56 criminals wanted by Interpol arrested in major op

  4. Iran's Raisi due in Ankara, regional issues top agenda

    Iran's Raisi due in Ankara, regional issues top agenda

  5. Japan quake toll rises to 64 as weather hampers rescuers

    Japan quake toll rises to 64 as weather hampers rescuers
Recommended
Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent
Manufacturing PMI rises slightly

Manufacturing PMI rises slightly
Türkiye now eyeing large shale gas reserves

Türkiye now eyeing large shale gas reserves
Annual inflation in Istanbul hits 75 percent

Annual inflation in Istanbul hits 75 percent
Mass production of new homemade EV to start in 2025

Mass production of new homemade EV to start in 2025
HSBC France retail bank sold to US fund Cerberus

HSBC France retail bank sold to US fund Cerberus
WORLD Japan quake toll rises to 64 as weather hampers rescuers

Japan quake toll rises to 64 as weather hampers rescuers

Japanese rescuers scrambled to search for survivors Wednesday as authorities warned of landslides and heavy rain after a powerful earthquake that killed at least 64 people.
ECONOMY Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

Türkiye’s annual consumer price inflation rate quickened from 61.98 percent in November to 64.77 percent in December, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Jan. 3.
SPORTS Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is facing severe criticism for allowing the Turkish Super Cup final between two Istanbul giants to be played in Riyadh, only to postpone it hours before kickoff due to a row with its Saudi hosts.