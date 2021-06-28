Record-holder jockey wins Turkey’s most prestigious horse race 7th time in a row

  June 28 2021

Record-holder jockey wins Turkey’s most prestigious horse race 7th time in a row

Jockey Ahmet Çelik won Turkey’s most prestigious horse race on June 26 with racehorse Burgas.

A total of 22 horses competed in the Gazi Race, where 3-year-old Turkey-born thoroughbred English colts can only run once in their life.

Burgas won a price of 2.1 million Turkish Liras ($239,000), finishing the 2,400-meter grass track in 2:27:36 at the Veliefendi Racecourse in Istanbul.

Real Runner came second at 2:27:53, while Megaloman came third, finishing at 2:27:54.

With a record of winning seven of the most reputable races in a row, Çelik received his trophy from İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.

Sanem Kahraman, the owner of the victorious horse, was awarded by Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu.

Except for the first prize, Kahraman also received a total of 1.6 million Turkish Liras ($182,000) bonus with registration amounts, installment fees, horse owner’s premium and breeding bonus.

The Gazi Race was established in 1927 in honor of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Turkey.

The race was moved from Ankara to Istanbul in 1968, and it has been held at Veliefendi Racecourse ever since.

Just like last year, the race was held without spectators this year due to the COVID-19 measures.

The United States said on June 27 it carried out another round of air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq and Syria, this time in response to drone attacks by the militia against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq.

