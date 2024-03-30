Record amount of heroin seized at Türkiye’s southeastern border

Record amount of heroin seized at Türkiye’s southeastern border

ANKARA
Record amount of heroin seized at Türkiye’s southeastern border

Security authorities seized 850 kilograms of heroin at the Habur Customs Gate on the southeastern border of Türkiye with Iraq, marking the highest quantity of heroin ever seized in a single operation at border crossings, the Trade Ministry has announced.

According to a written statement by the ministry on March 28, border security teams classified a truck as "risky" during inspections at the Habur gate.

The teams discovered 850 kilograms of heroin concealed within the loaded cargo during the search of the truck, with the seized narcotic substance valued at approximately 1.3 billion Turkish Liras ($40.1 million), the statement said.

While an investigation into the incident has been initiated, the ministry also expressed its determination to continue “cracking down on poison traffickers" through successful operations at borders.

In another statement on the same day, the ministry disclosed that more than 140 million liras worth of drugs and smuggled goods were seized in Istanbul, the western province of İzmir, the eastern province of Van and the northern city of Artvin in the past two weeks.

As a result of the risk analysis conducted by customs enforcement teams, approximately 85 kilograms of heroin were seized at Istanbul’s Pendik Port, while Istanbul Airport saw the confiscation of approximately 36 kilograms of narcotics, including cannabis and cocaine.

The operations carried out in the past two weeks thwarted smuggling attempts valued at around 142 million liras.

Record,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia says attack foiled in south of country

Russia says attack foiled in south of country
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia says attack foiled in south of country

    Russia says attack foiled in south of country

  2. Israel approves new Gaza ceasefire talks amid pressure

    Israel approves new Gaza ceasefire talks amid pressure

  3. Bulgaria, Romania take first steps into Europe's vast visa-free zone

    Bulgaria, Romania take first steps into Europe's vast visa-free zone

  4. OpenAI unveils voice-cloning too

    OpenAI unveils voice-cloning too

  5. Blackouts hit Ukraine regions after Russian air attack

    Blackouts hit Ukraine regions after Russian air attack
Recommended
Greek islands expected as top Eid destination abroad

Greek islands expected as top Eid destination abroad
Eight Black Sea sites make Türkiye’s top geological list

Eight Black Sea sites make Türkiye’s top geological list
Web3 training to support women entrepreneurs in quake zone

Web3 training to support women entrepreneurs in quake zone
Istanbul to host European Games in 2027

Istanbul to host European Games in 2027
Daday becomes Türkiyes latest Cittaslow gem

Daday becomes Türkiye's latest Cittaslow gem
Tour of Türkiye cycling race to kick off in April

Tour of Türkiye cycling race to kick off in April
WORLD Russia says attack foiled in south of country

Russia says attack foiled in south of country

Russian officials said Friday they had arrested three people plotting an attack in the country's south, a week after the assault on a Moscow concert hall killed at least 144 people.
ECONOMY OpenAI unveils voice-cloning too

OpenAI unveils voice-cloning too

OpenAI on Friday revealed a voice-cloning tool it plans to keep tightly controlled until safeguards are in place to thwart audio fakes meant to dupe listeners.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿