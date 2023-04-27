Record 3.5 mln candidates apply for university exams

ISTANBUL
A record 3.5 million candidates have applied for the university entrance exams slated for June 17-18, Student Selection and Placement Center (ÖSYM) has announced.

According to the statement made by the ÖSYM Presidency, 3,498,018 university candidates applied to the Basic Proficiency Exam (TYT), 2,556,350 to the Field Proficiency Exam (AYT), and 335,786 to the Foreign Language Test (YDT).

The exams will be implemented in 21,438 buildings and 360,456 halls around the country in total. Quake survivors will be able to take the exam in their province of choice.

In the exam, 1,097,082 officials will take part, and the exam proctors will be paid separately for each session.

ÖSYM President Bayram Ali Ersoy stated that the all-time record was broken in applications for the exam this year and said that they are working meticulously for the exam process to go smoothly.

“As ÖSYM, we have mobilized all the means at our disposal. We see the efforts of 3.5 million people and the trust that they have in us, and we strive to ensure that this trust is not in vain. We continue the preparations with great care,” Ersoy said.

Ersoy noted that the proctors are selected from among the academics, teachers and public employees who apply through the Official Transactions System (GİS) and who have the appropriate criteria, and stated that those who want to take part can still apply through the system.

Stating that 171,082 proctors will be on the field during the exams to be held in the disaster area, Ersoy said that an exam fee will not be charged to the candidates who will take the exam in the quake-hit provinces covered by the state of emergency.

