Reclaimed historical artifact on display at Troy Museum

ÇANAKKALE
A rare 6,500-year-old historical artifact, repatriated from the U.S. last year through the Culture and Tourism Ministry's efforts to combat smuggling, is now on display at the Troy Museum as part of the Çanakkale Culture Road Festival.

This relic of great significance was brought to the country through the joint efforts of U.S. officials and the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums, serving as an indicative of Türkiye's commitment to preserving its cultural legacy and determination to stop illicit smuggling.

Making a speech at the unveiling ceremony of the historical artifact, Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Batuhan Mumcu expressed gratitude to all the contributors who helped bring the piece back to its homeland.

“The preservation of the cultural legacy of all the civilizations that have inhabited these regions depends critically on our efforts to safeguard our own cultural legacy,” he said. “We are proud to see such works returned to their own country.”

As a significant part of the Turkish Cultural Road Festival, organized in 16 cities this year by the Culture and Tourism Ministry to contribute to Türkiye's brand value, Çanakkale Culture Road Festival commenced on Aug. 31 and is scheduled to end on Sept. 8.

The Troy Museum continues to host the events "Troy on the Trail of Homer," "Yoga in the Museum" and "Kekeça Mythological Stories: Troy Horse," while the Alexandria Troas Archaeological Site in the northwestern province features the event "City of Alexander: Alexandria Troas" as part of the festival.

