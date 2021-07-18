Rare stone discovered outlining ancient Rome’s city limits

  • July 18 2021 11:44:00

Rare stone discovered outlining ancient Rome’s city limits

ROME
Rare stone discovered outlining ancient Rome’s city limits

Archaeologists have discovered a rare stone delineating the city limits of ancient Rome that dates from the age of Emperor Claudius in 49 A.D. and was found during excavations for a new sewage system.

Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi was on hand for the unveiling Friday of the pomerial stone, a huge slab of travertine that was used as a sacred, military and political perimeter marking the edge of the city proper with Rome’s outer territory.
It was found June 17 during excavations for a rerouted sewer under the recently restored mausoleum of Emperor Augustus, right off the central Via del Corso in Rome’s historic center.

In ancient Rome, the area of the pomerium was a consecrated piece of land along the city walls, where it was forbidden to farm, live or build and through which it was forbidden to enter with weapons.

At a press conference in the Ara Pacis museum near the mausoleum, Claudio Parisi Presicce, director of the Archaeological Museums of Rome, said the stone had both civic and symbolic meaning.

“The founding act of the city of Rome starts from the realization of this ‘pomerium,”’ he said of the consecrated area. The stone features an inscription that allowed archaeologists to date it to Claudius and the expansion of the pomerium in 49 A.D., which established Rome’s new city limits.

Raggi noted that only 10 other stones of this kind had been discovered in Rome, the last one 100 years ago.
“Rome never ceases to amaze and always shows off its new treasures,” she said.

The stone will be on display at the Ara Pacis museum, the Richard Meier-designed home of a 1st century altar until the Augustus museum opens.

ARTS & LIFE Rare stone discovered outlining ancient Rome’s city limits

Rare stone discovered outlining ancient Rome’s city limits
MOST POPULAR

  1. Expert fuels concerns over mosquito threat in Istanbul

    Expert fuels concerns over mosquito threat in Istanbul

  2. President Erdoğan set to start two-day visit to Turkish Cyprus

    President Erdoğan set to start two-day visit to Turkish Cyprus

  3. Flood-struck areas of Black Sea region to be declared disaster area

    Flood-struck areas of Black Sea region to be declared disaster area

  4. Over 26 tons of drug raw material seized in western Turkey

    Over 26 tons of drug raw material seized in western Turkey

  5. Turkey launches comparative Turkovac-CoronoVac vaccine trials

    Turkey launches comparative Turkovac-CoronoVac vaccine trials
Recommended
French shocker ’Titane’ wins Palme d’Or

French shocker ’Titane’ wins Palme d’Or
Covid curfew, music ban on Greek party island Mykonos

Covid curfew, music ban on Greek party island Mykonos
Excavations start in Aççana Mound

Excavations start in Aççana Mound
Investors to be offered ‘shares’ in Picasso painting

Investors to be offered ‘shares’ in Picasso painting
Strigilis of ancient age at İzmir museum

Strigilis of ancient age at İzmir museum
Endangered baby sea turtles hatch in İztuzu

Endangered baby sea turtles hatch in İztuzu
WORLD Who’s who on Blue Origin’s first crewed flight

Who’s who on Blue Origin’s first crewed flight

Blue Origin’s maiden crewed flight on Tuesday involves four people who will cross the Karman line, which separates Earth’s atmosphere from space, for the very first time.
ECONOMY Turkey’s Green Deal road map released

Turkey’s Green Deal road map released

The Turkish Trade Ministry on July 16 released its detailed plan to adapt with the European Green Deal standards in its economic activity, particularly the exporting sectors.
SPORTS Istanbul to host 2023 Champions League final

Istanbul to host 2023 Champions League final

The 2023 UEFA Champions League final will be held in Istanbul, the governing body of European football announced on July 16. 