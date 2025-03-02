Rare photos of Turkish soldiers in Korean War surface from US archives

Rare photos of Turkish soldiers in Korean War surface from US archives

ISTANBUL
Rare photos of Turkish soldiers in Korean War surface from US archives

Images taken during a prisoner exchange in 1953, depicting Turkish servicemen enjoying ice cream after years of captivity have recently surfaced in the U.S. National Archives.

The records were discovered by Ece Aynur Onur, a doctoral researcher in Military and Medical Anthropology at Indiana University, who later delivered them to the family of one of the soldiers.

Onur began her research in 2017, submitting a formal request to U.S. authorities for access to historical military documents.

Seven years later, she received interrogation transcripts and other archival materials detailing the experiences of Turkish POWs (prisoners of war).

Among these materials were photographs capturing the emotional moments when the soldiers regained their freedom after enduring three years of hunger, harsh weather and disease in captivity.

After sharing the images on social media, Onur was able to connect with the family of one of the soldiers featured in the photographs. The serviceman was identified as Korean War veteran Davut Acar. His son, Yaşar Acar, who resides in Canada, and grandson, Onur Acar, were deeply moved upon receiving the momentos.

Speaking about her findings, Onur said, “ You can read the happiness on their faces. After years of struggle, these soldiers were finally free. It was an honor to return these historical artifacts to their rightful owners.”

She further noted that Davut Acar had seven children and numerous grandchildren, many of whom grew up hearing stories of their grandfather’s captivity.

“His grandchildren were raised listening to his war stories and kissing his bullet wounds. To reunite them with these images after 70 years is an indescribable privilege,” she said.

Türkiye played a crucial role in the Korean War, joining the United Nations forces in 1950 in response to North Korea’s invasion of South Korea.

The country’s participation was a strategic decision that helped pave the way for its accession to NATO in 1952, marking a turning point in its foreign policy and strengthening its ties with Western allies.

Turkish soldiers,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan reaffirms Türkiye’s support for Palestine, calls Al-Aqsa ‘red line’

Erdoğan reaffirms Türkiye’s support for Palestine, calls Al-Aqsa ‘red line’
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan reaffirms Türkiye’s support for Palestine, calls Al-Aqsa ‘red line’

    Erdoğan reaffirms Türkiye’s support for Palestine, calls Al-Aqsa ‘red line’

  2. Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

    Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

  3. Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'

    Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'

  4. Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

    Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

  5. Albaraka Türk joins IFC’s global trade finance program

    Albaraka Türk joins IFC’s global trade finance program
Recommended
Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza
Court appoints legal guardians for businessman Kıraç in rare dispute

Court appoints legal guardians for businessman Kıraç in rare dispute
MHP leader calls Demirtaş over peace process

MHP leader calls Demirtaş over peace process
37 injured in Çanakkale bus crash

37 injured in Çanakkale bus crash
Master of Anatolian pop, Edip Akbayram, dies at 75

Master of Anatolian pop, Edip Akbayram, dies at 75
Motorcycles involved in half of traffic accidents, minister warns

Motorcycles involved in half of traffic accidents, minister warns
Ministry implements sound barriers in two pilot cities

Ministry implements sound barriers in two pilot cities
WORLD Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees will be failure

Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has told British media that a ceasefire without security guarantees for his country would not bring a lasting end to Russia's invasion after allies called for a truce.
ECONOMY Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

With its outstanding growth figures in 2024, Kärcher Türkiye has outperformed other major markets in its region, securing the leadership position in Southern Europe, which also includes Spain, Italy, Portugal, Malta and Greece.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿