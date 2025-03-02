Rare photos of Turkish soldiers in Korean War surface from US archives

ISTANBUL

Images taken during a prisoner exchange in 1953, depicting Turkish servicemen enjoying ice cream after years of captivity have recently surfaced in the U.S. National Archives.

The records were discovered by Ece Aynur Onur, a doctoral researcher in Military and Medical Anthropology at Indiana University, who later delivered them to the family of one of the soldiers.

Onur began her research in 2017, submitting a formal request to U.S. authorities for access to historical military documents.

Seven years later, she received interrogation transcripts and other archival materials detailing the experiences of Turkish POWs (prisoners of war).

Among these materials were photographs capturing the emotional moments when the soldiers regained their freedom after enduring three years of hunger, harsh weather and disease in captivity.

After sharing the images on social media, Onur was able to connect with the family of one of the soldiers featured in the photographs. The serviceman was identified as Korean War veteran Davut Acar. His son, Yaşar Acar, who resides in Canada, and grandson, Onur Acar, were deeply moved upon receiving the momentos.

Speaking about her findings, Onur said, “ You can read the happiness on their faces. After years of struggle, these soldiers were finally free. It was an honor to return these historical artifacts to their rightful owners.”

She further noted that Davut Acar had seven children and numerous grandchildren, many of whom grew up hearing stories of their grandfather’s captivity.

“His grandchildren were raised listening to his war stories and kissing his bullet wounds. To reunite them with these images after 70 years is an indescribable privilege,” she said.

Türkiye played a crucial role in the Korean War, joining the United Nations forces in 1950 in response to North Korea’s invasion of South Korea.

The country’s participation was a strategic decision that helped pave the way for its accession to NATO in 1952, marking a turning point in its foreign policy and strengthening its ties with Western allies.