Rare heart attack-mimicking condition seen after COVID-19

Rare heart attack-mimicking condition seen after COVID-19

IZMIR
Rare heart attack-mimicking condition seen after COVID-19

A 17-year-old boy, Mete Karan, who was admitted to hospital with a sudden chest pain, has become the seventh person to be diagnosed with a condition observed after viral diseases such as COVID-19.

On Nov. 7, Mete, who started to experience blackouts, nausea, fever and sore throat and felt pain in his chest and left arm, attributed his symptoms it to a cold. However, when the pain intensified, his mother Karan took him to Acıbadem Kent Hospital Pediatric Cardiology Specialist Assoc. Dr. Önder Doksöz.

Karan was initially suspected of having a heart attack, however, after examination doctors found that he had regional myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle.

Doksöz warned that symptoms and findings mimicking a heart attack can be seen especially after viral diseases such as influenza and COVID-19 and advised patients with sudden onset chest pain to immediately consult the cardiology department.

"It is important to distinguish between myocarditis and heart attack because the treatment of the two is completely different," Doksöz said.

Doksöz stated that there were six reported cases of regional myocarditis seen after infection, none of which was of a child. Evaluating Karan as the seventh case, Doksöz said, "We commonly see a generalized deterioration in the heart muscle. In this patient, only the lower region of the heart is affected. There are one or two cases reported due to infections such as COVID-19. We aim to contribute academically by publishing the treatment process."

conditions,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan

Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan

    Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan

  2. Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

    Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

  3. Washington, Baghdad to discuss future of foreign troops in Iraq

    Washington, Baghdad to discuss future of foreign troops in Iraq

  4. Hamas says war death toll soars past 26,000

    Hamas says war death toll soars past 26,000

  5. Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN

    Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN
Recommended
Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan

Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan
6 killed, 33 injured in traffic accident in northern city

6 killed, 33 injured in traffic accident in northern city
Turkish, British top diplomats discuss conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine

Turkish, British top diplomats discuss conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine
US welcomes Erdoğans nod for Swedens NATO bid approval

US welcomes Erdoğan's nod for Sweden's NATO bid approval
Top security council addresses terrorism, Gaza crisis

Top security council addresses terrorism, Gaza crisis
TÜBİTAK opens programs to reverse brain drain

TÜBİTAK opens programs to reverse brain drain
Erdoğan discusses ICJ case on Israel with S African leader

Erdoğan discusses ICJ case on Israel with S African leader
WORLD Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

The U.N. top court on Friday said Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and facilitate "urgently needed" humanitarian aid into the besieged territory, handing down rulings in a case that has drawn global attention.

ECONOMY Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN

Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN

The U.N. trade body has sounded an alarm that global trade is being disrupted by attacks in the Red Sea, the war in Ukraine, and low water levels in the Panama Canal.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".
﻿