Rape suspect soldier released from prison

SİİRT

Specialized sergeant Musa Orhan, who was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman, has been released from prison after his lawyer appealed to a court.

Orhan’s lawyer appealed against the arrest of his client on grounds that there is no credible suspicion that Orhan would flee.

The Heavy Penal Court in the eastern province of Siirt ruled for the release of the suspect.

The 18-year old İpek Er, who Orhan sexually assaulted, attempted suicide on July 16 and died days later in a hospital where she was receiving treatment.

The court’s decision in Siirt on Aug. 19 for the arrest of Orhan came as a result of public outcry and a nationwide social media campaign.

Following the arrest warrant by the prosecutor’s office, Orhan turned himself into the police forces the same day.

The assault was revealed after the victim mentioned it in a suicide note before being taken to a hospital.

The gendarmerie officer had been detained briefly based on the letter but was later released under judicial control by a court despite a medical report confirming the sexual assault.