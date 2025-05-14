Rami Library’s new cultural stop: Biography Collection

Rami Library’s new cultural stop: Biography Collection

ISTANBUL
Rami Library’s new cultural stop: Biography Collection

The Biography Collection, housed within the Rami Library — formerly a historic military barracks now transformed into a modern library — offers nearly 6,000 books for the enjoyment of writers, researchers and book lovers.

Preparations for Türkiye’s first biography-focused library began last October with the signing of a protocol, and the collection was realized by Rami Library and the Ibn'ül-Emin Mahmut Kemal İnal Foundation’s Biography Institute.

Speaking about the biographical studies in Türkiye, Dr. Rıdvan Kaşıkçı said, "In terms of academic work, there has been a noticeable upward trend in recent years in Türkiye. Especially in departments of history, literature and sociology, we see some excellent master’s and doctoral theses written on biographical subjects. Many of these are gradually being published as printed books.”

"In earlier periods, history writing in Türkiye was mostly focused on the state, but toward the late Ottoman period and early Republican era, we began to see a significant increase in biography writing. And since then, we have observed a growing modern interest in the field,” he added.

Kaşıkçı noted that there are many distinguished scholars who contributed to academic biography writing in Türkiye and that the lives of important figures from the late Ottoman and early Republican periods, such as statesmen, authors and poets, have been extensively studied.

He noted that their goal was not limited to supplying books, saying, “Our intention here is also to create a cultural pool, an intellectual environment around biography,” he said. “As the Biography Institute, we are already running several initiatives. We have seminars titled ‘How I Wrote It,’ short video documentaries on the life of Ibn'ül-Emin Mahmut Kemal İnal, and biography writing workshops. Wea are also launching new projects like ‘Biografilm’ and ‘Untold Theses,’ in which we focus on evaluating and analyzing films related to biography.”

He also stated that future plans include biography symposiums, biography awards, public panels and short biographical films. The Biography Collection officially opened in April, and Kaşıkçı said that they plan to organize various programs and events for visitors who are interested in biography.

“Right now, we have about 6,000 books on the shelves. But our goal is to increase this number. If I’m not mistaken, the space here can accommodate up to 10,000 books. Besides what’s on display, there are also many more biographical books stored in the archives and in other specialized library sections within the building,” he stated.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() YPG suspect nabbed in Sweden as intel denies link with journalist

YPG suspect nabbed in Sweden as intel denies link with journalist
LATEST NEWS

  1. YPG suspect nabbed in Sweden as intel denies link with journalist

    YPG suspect nabbed in Sweden as intel denies link with journalist

  2. Türkiye to set mechanisms with regional countries for PKK disbandment

    Türkiye to set mechanisms with regional countries for PKK disbandment

  3. Pandemic deal, tight budget on menu at big WHO meet

    Pandemic deal, tight budget on menu at big WHO meet

  4. Record decrease in Brazil deforestation in 2024: Report

    Record decrease in Brazil deforestation in 2024: Report

  5. NZ set to suspend Maori lawmakers over protest haka

    NZ set to suspend Maori lawmakers over protest haka
Recommended
Messi’s favorite goal to be transformed into art

Messi’s favorite goal to be transformed into art
Eurovision reveals first qualifiers

Eurovision reveals first qualifiers
Kramer vs Kramer director Robert Benton dies

'Kramer vs Kramer' director Robert Benton dies
QR codes installed at mosques in Istanbul

QR codes installed at mosques in Istanbul
Politics dominate the opening of Cannes Film Festival

Politics dominate the opening of Cannes Film Festival
Türkiye returns historic Moche necklace to Peru

Türkiye returns historic Moche necklace to Peru
WORLD YPG suspect nabbed in Sweden as intel denies link with journalist

YPG suspect nabbed in Sweden as intel denies link with journalist

Swedish authorities detained an individual this week for operating on behalf of the YPG terrorist organization, as Swedish intelligence denied claims that the operation was linked to a journalist arrested in Türkiye.
ECONOMY WORLDEF Istanbul kicks off, hosting global e-commence giants

WORLDEF Istanbul kicks off, hosting global e-commence giants

WORLDEF Istanbul 2025, organized by global e-commerce platform WORLDEF, opened its doors on May 15 at Istanbul’s Yenikapı Event Area.
SPORTS Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray’s Nigerian star Victor Osimhen scored two goals and Turkish forward Barış Alper Yılmaz added another as the Istanbul club comfortably beat Trabzonspor 3-0 to win the Ziraat Turkish Cup trophy on May 14 night.
﻿