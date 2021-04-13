Ramadan begins under virus measures

ISTANBUL

The holy month of Ramadan in Turkey has begun under stricter measures designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The country last year also took similar measures in the face of the outbreak.

The government has already announced the reintroduction of nationwide weekend lockdowns while restaurants and cafes will only provide takeaway and delivery services during Ramadan this year.

Gatherings for sahur and iftar — pre-dawn and fast-breaking meals, respectively — are also prohibited nationwide, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on April 12.

Tarawih, the special night prayers during Ramadan, will not be allowed at mosques.

More public transport vehicles will be put in use at least three hours before iftar in order to prevent possible traffic jam, according to the statement.

Authorities will continue to inspect and enforce regulations aimed at ensuring social distancing and preventing crowds in supermarkets and marketplaces, the ministry said.

Ramadan will end on May 12 to be followed by the three-day Eid al-Fitr holiday.