ISTANBUL
Rainy days ahead for Türkiye, record heat expected in summer

While Türkiye prepares for a week of wet weather with heavy rains and thunderstorms expected across much of the country, experts have warned that even higher temperatures could be on the horizon after last year's scorching summer.

According to the latest assessments made by the Turkish State Meteorology Service, some regions will experience especially heavy downpours. Central Anatolia, the Mediterranean region, some parts of the Black Sea and Eastern Anatolia are expected to be the hardest hit.

While the rain brings relief from the dry conditions, it's a stark contrast to the extreme heat experienced last summer. Many provinces in Türkiye broke temperature records in 2023, with some reaching highs of nearly 50 degrees Celsius.

Scientists warn that this year's summer could be even hotter. Professor Dr. Murat Türkeş, a climate change expert at Boğaziçi University, predicted record-breaking temperatures throughout the summer, particularly in southeastern provinces of the country and Central Anatolia region.

The heat is attributed to global warming, which has already caused average temperatures in Türkiye to rise. Türkeş also warns of changes in precipitation patterns, with more frequent and intense storms alongside longer and more severe droughts.

The long-term outlook for Türkiye's climate is concerning. Experts predict a significant expansion of the hot and dry Mediterranean climate zone, potentially encompassing large parts of the Black Sea and Central Anatolia. This shift could have a devastating impact on water resources and agriculture.

The melting of glaciers in Türkiye's mountains is another consequence of climate change. Türkeş warns that under the most pessimistic scenarios, even the snowpack on Mount Ararat in the eastern province of Ağrı could disappear by the end of the century.

The wet weather from April 30 to May 5 may provide temporary relief, but Türkiye faces a hotter and drier future as the effects of climate change continue to intensify.

