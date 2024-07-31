Raging wildfire prompts evacuations in İzmir

IZMIR
Eleven houses have been evacuated in the Urla district of the western city of İzmir due to a forest fire that spread rapidly because of strong winds.

Teams are working tirelessly to control the fire that ignited in the Yağcılar neighborhood due to an unknown cause.

A substantial number of firefighting resources were mobilized, including 36 land vehicles, 12 helicopters, 10 water supply vehicles, four airplanes, four bulldozers and eight ground teams from the General Directorate of Forestry, according to officials.

Despite efforts, the fire’s advance forced the evacuation of the houses. Additionally, seven caravans in Papaz Bay were towed away, and those in tents were moved by Coast Guard boats. Aerial interventions with night vision capabilities continued into the evening.

“The fire is the fifth in our province today,” İzmir Governor Süleyman Elban stated. “Unfortunately, when multiple fires break out at the same time, our teams have to be divided.” He also noted that one of the fires started in a charcoal production facility, and the business owner was detained, with investigations ongoing.

Fires were also reported in the eastern province of Kahramanmaraş and the western cities of Denizli and Sakarya.

